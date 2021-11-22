ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The FDA's Dysfunction Is A Public Health Crisis Of Its Own

By Sally Pipes
 6 days ago
Earlier this month, President Biden tapped Dr. Robert Califf to lead the Food and Drug Administration. The agency had been operating without a Senate-approved commissioner for almost a year. In my last column, I detailed how the FDA's failures reviewing and approving tests for COVID-19 have prolonged the pandemic....

KSN News

FDA: Merck COVID pill effective, experts will review safety

Federal health regulators say an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems in pregnant women. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting next week where academic […]
INDUSTRY
NPR

America's Other Public Health Crisis: 100,000 Overdose Deaths

More than 100,000 people died from a drug overdose in the 12-month period beginning April 2020. Despite a growing consensus that recognizes addiction as a public health problem, many effective interventions like safe consumption sites and needle exchanges are politically unpopular and legally complex. Connect:. Subscribe to the NPR Politics...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Illinois health officials recommend all adults get COVID-19 booster following FDA’s authorization

The Illinois Department of Public Health is recommending all Illinois residents 18 and older receive a COVID-19 booster shot after the FDA expanded their authorization Friday. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said the vaccine booster dose should be administered at least six months after someone receives their second Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, or two months after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
ILLINOIS STATE
healthday.com

Pfizer Asks FDA for Emergency Approval of Its COVID-19 Antiviral Pill

TUESDAY, Nov. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer announced Tuesday that it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve the emergency use of its new antiviral pill in people at high risk for severe COVID-19. "With more than 5 million deaths and countless lives impacted by this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
News Channel 3-12

NIH director: New Covid-19 variant ‘ought to redouble’ vaccination and mitigation efforts

The Omicron strain of coronavirus is concerning to scientists because the variant's significant number of mutations could make it more contagious than the original novel coronavirus strain, health experts say. The post NIH director: New Covid-19 variant ‘ought to redouble’ vaccination and mitigation efforts appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Palm Beach Daily News

Rubio becomes visible as 2022 nears

Groundhog's Day is nigh. Sen. Marco Rubio has seen the shadow of Election Day 2022 and is suddenly pretending to do his job. The latest is slowing President Biden's appointments of ambassadors to China and Spain. He claims (Biden's pick for Ambassador to China) Nick Burns doesn't understand the threat of China's Communist Party. He claims (Biden's pick for Ambassador to Spain) Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon wouldn't push Spain to put pressure on authoritarian regimes in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Cdc#Health Crisis#Senate#Americans#Interims#Ridgeback Therapeutics#Eua
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOMO News

Refusing to get COVID vaccine, many public workers pack up and ponder next move

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Hundreds of workers in Washington are losing their jobs after refusing Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccination mandate with many saying they are leaving the state. But the development has prompted questions from some over whether whether that means the workers are abandoning their communities and vows of public service.
SEATTLE, WA
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
theridgewoodblog.net

Pfizer board member Says Covid-19 pandemic could be over in the U.S. by the time workplace vaccine mandates take effect on January 4th

CNBC, coronavirus, COVID19, endemic phase of this virus., Pfizer, Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb, The Covid-19 pandemic could be over. Englewood Cliffs NJ, Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Friday. The Covid-19 pandemic could be over in the U.S. by the time President Joe Biden’s workplace vaccine mandates take effect on January 4th.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
