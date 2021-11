Street art can surprise you in the most unexpected places, as that is the exact beauty of this type of art that it is unconventional and full of interesting twists. The most well-known street art pieces are murals, and there are lots of iconic artists that took over big cities with the power of their wall art. One unusual space for showcasing art is staircases, which in most times are ignored by passers-by, but just wait until you see some that have been touched by the hands of artists.

DESIGN ・ 13 DAYS AGO