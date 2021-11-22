ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alan Jackson shares ‘Racing the Dark,’ co-written with daughter Mattie

Cover picture for the articleAlan Jackson and his daughter, Mattie Jackson Selecman, have released their collaborative song titled “Racing the Dark,” which coincides with the release of Selecman’s book ‘Lemons on Friday’. Selecman recently lost her husband Ben after only 11 months...

