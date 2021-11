This isn’t a post about how to avoid scammers on Black Friday (though, there will be plenty of those, so watch out). It’s about how the whole event is an over-hyped, panic-inducing marketing blitz to which we should not subscribe. (You hear me, Big Retail? I don’t believe those LEGOs will only be $9 off for one day. I know better.)

RETAIL ・ 4 DAYS AGO