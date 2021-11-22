ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tesla Gains as Musk's Plaid Comments Overshadow Software Glitch

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded 2.5% higher in premarket Monday after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted the company’s Model S Plaid is expected to hit the Chinese market “around March”. Musk was responding to a tweet asking...

ca.investing.com

motor1.com

Tesla's Elon Musk responds to General Motors 'leading' in EVs

While most of us are simply focused on the electric vehicles themselves, it's hard to escape from the surrounding topics, especially as the EV market expands and changes the paradigm. It's actually getting hilarious. Earlier this month, GM's CEO Mary Barra was asked about EVs and said that General Motors...
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Tesla Model Y in China gets 12V lithium-ion battery like the Model S Plaid

Tesla Giga Shanghai recently kicked off Made-in-China Model Y Performance deliveries. New Model Y Performance owners in China shared a few tidbits about their vehicles, including its 12V battery upgrade. A few Tesla China owners went under the Model Y Performance vehicle’s hood and discovered that it was using a...
CARS
u.today

Elon Musk Warns Dogecoin Hodlers Against Leveraged Trading

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called attention to some dangers and pitfalls of leveraged Dogecoin trading by praising a lengthy thread posted by Twitter user Mishaboar. Mishaboar tweeted that some holders of the meme cryptocurrency started asking for help after their margin accounts got liquidated. Hence, he stressed that it was important to educate people about highly risky leveraged trading, comparing it to adding gasoline to the fire.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Binance resumes DOGE withdrawals days after Elon Musk’s comments

Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges by daily trading volumes, has resumed Dogecoin (DOGE) withdrawals following a system glitch caused by the DOGE wallet upgrade. The exchange officially announced on Nov. 29 that it restarted DOGE withdrawals after experiencing a major issue where Binance users were unable to...
MARKETS
Person
Elon Musk
investing.com

Tesla Drops as Musk’s Sale of Shares Crosses Halfway-Point

Investing.com – Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA ) traded nearly 4% lower in Friday’s premarket as it attempted to absorb impact of another sale of shares by the company’s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk. The billionaire offloaded 934,091 more shares for $1.05 billion in the latest exercise, according to regulatory filings...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

What happens to my shares in a stock split?

To begin, it may pay to define what a stock split is: A stock split is a simple mechanism that a listed company can employ to increase the number of issued shares while keeping its market capitalisation/ valuation the same. There are a couple of reasons a company may elect...
STOCKS
teslarati.com

Tesla offers $20k Model S Plaid Ceramic Brake Kit for optimized track handling

Tesla launched a Model S Plaid Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit in its shop recently. The ceramic brake set costs $20,000 and will be available to order by mid-2022. The ceramic brake set is only compatible with Model S Plaid vehicles fitted with 21” Arachnid wheels. The Plaid comes free with the 19” Tempest wheels, while the 21” Arachnid wheels cost an extra $4,500. The Model S Plaid currently starts at $129,990, before options. The “base” Dual Motor Model S AWD costs $94,990 before options.
CARS
Metro International

Musk chides Binance CEO on dogecoin glitch

(Reuters) – Tesla founder Elon Musk on Tuesday delivered a stinging rebuke to Binance Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao on Twitter after the cryptocurrency exchange limited withdrawals of meme-based digital currency dogecoin. The cryptocurrency market has seen major fluctuations this year, often in response to Musk’s tweets. His comments on dogecoin...
STOCKS
Road & Track

The Tesla Model S Plaid Isn't All About Lunacy

The innovativeness of the Tesla Model S had nothing to do with technology. Since around the time Apple introduced the iPhone in 2007, most of us have been carrying around lithium-ion batteries everywhere we go. Putting them in a car? Not a huge leap. Benjamin Franklin contemplated electric motors way back in the 1740s. The first car Ferdinand Porsche designed, in 1900, was an electric-gas hybrid. Electrics held all the earliest land-speed records. There was nothing new about the Tesla Model S except that . . . people wanted it. And since it went on sale in 2012, Tesla has built the world’s best charging network around it. Some cars are classics because they’re brilliant and sold in tiny numbers. The Tesla Model S is already a classic because it has sold well and changed the world.
CARS
Inverse

Tesla Semi: Price, release date, specs for Elon Musk’s industry EV

The Tesla Semi is almost here. First announced in 2017, the all-electric truck is the company’s first foray into non-consumer vehicles. It’s expected to cover most existing journeys currently undertaken by diesel trucks, with some welcome improvements like a central seating position and dual touchscreens. While relatively elusive since its 2017 debut, evidence suggests it could launch soon.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Tesla's Musk says Model S Plaid may come to China next March

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday that the Model S Plaid will "probably" be coming to China, the electric-car maker's second-largest market, around March. The company introduced a new Model S Plaid, a 520-mile range sedan that can reach top speeds...
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Tesla (TSLA) Jumps as Musk Tweets About Model S Plaid in China

Shares for Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), which crashed last week, resumed their previous upward trend, rising by as much as 5% in trading on Monday, Nov. 22. As of this writing, Tesla stock is changing hands at $1,175.28, up 3.36% from the day's start. The ostensible reason for the jump in...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

2021 Tesla Model S Plaid Fast Charging Analysis (3 Cars Compared)

The topic of today's fast charging analysis is the top-of-the-line Tesla Model S Plaid. We will take a look at the charging results at V3 Tesla Supercharging stations (250 kW) for a total of three cars. The first Tesla Model S Plaid (presented above) is the one tested in October...
CARS
Seeking Alpha

Tesla: Preparing For Plaid Mode

TSLA continues to provide an excellent model for us to follow as we track its bullish structure for price. There are uber bulls and frenetic bears in the Tesla (TSLA) trade. You can take note of the high emotion that reigns in the comments section of any article tracking this current move in the same. Those that are long-time perma-bullish in their view will extol the disruptive technology now going mainstream via Tesla vehicles and how all other automakers are miles behind them. The forever bearish provide the fundamental basis for their deeply entrenched beliefs. You will hear about metrics that are beyond reason and valuations that can never be justified. So, who's right?
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Revisiting Elon Musk’s 2018 Predictions On Tesla’s Market Cap

Originally posted on EVANNEX. Elon Musk is not known for being conservative with his predictions, and once or twice, he’s been a little over-optimistic about timelines (we’re still eagerly awaiting the driverless New York–Los Angeles journey). Sometimes, however, events overtake even the rosiest projections. When it comes to Tesla’s rise to a trillion-dollar valuation, some of Mr. Musk’s earlier forecasts now look downright timid.
ECONOMY

