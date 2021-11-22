Tesla Gains as Musk's Plaid Comments Overshadow Software Glitch

The innovativeness of the Tesla Model S had nothing to do with technology. Since around the time Apple introduced the iPhone in 2007, most of us have been carrying around lithium-ion batteries everywhere we go. Putting them in a car? Not a huge leap. Benjamin Franklin contemplated electric motors way back in the 1740s. The first car Ferdinand Porsche designed, in 1900, was an electric-gas hybrid. Electrics held all the earliest land-speed records. There was nothing new about the Tesla Model S except that . . . people wanted it. And since it went on sale in 2012, Tesla has built the world’s best charging network around it. Some cars are classics because they’re brilliant and sold in tiny numbers. The Tesla Model S is already a classic because it has sold well and changed the world.

