Pets

Busy Phillips shares about her new pet and the show that’s doggone fun!

ClickOnDetroit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thanksgiving, you know you’re tuning in to Local 4 to watch America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, and you may watch some football late in the day, but there’s another popular event you can watch on television and it’s paw-tastic!. Live In The D Host Tati...

www.clickondetroit.com

First Showing

Watch: Strange Short Doc 'Snowy' About a Pet Turtle's Rejuvenation

"Maybe it's harder to hunt when you're older?" Meet Snowy! A cozy lil' turtle that has been neglected after so many years alone in a basement… Snowy is an extremely awkward, adorable, strange 12-minute short documentary film made by filmmakers Kaitlyn Schwalje & Alex Wolf Lewis. This originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and after playing on the festival circuit all year, it was picked up by Time and released online for everyone to enjoy. "Snowy, a 4-inch-long pet turtle, has lived an isolated life in the family basement. With help from a team of experts and his caretaker, Uncle Larry, we ask: Can Snowy be happy and what would it take?" It's honestly a bit sad to see how little they cared about him, and how lonely and discontent he seemed. But I'm glad these filmmakers came in and pushed the owners to find out what's going on and help Snowy get better. And find happiness again! Watch the story of Snowy below.
ANIMALS
Farm and Dairy

Pets provide doggone good memories

When a gloomy stretch comes along, one thing that never fails to lift my spirits is to look through my lifelong collection of dog photographs. One of the hall of fame kind of dogs we still collectively recall with joy was rescued from a shelter by my oldest sister shortly after she married. She was renting a house from my parents that summer when she adopted a sable and white collie-shepherd pup they named Chet.
PETS
Hello Magazine

Amanda Holden twins with her pet dog – and it's impossibly cute

How adorable is Amanda Holden's latest festive snap? The Britain's Got Talent star took to Instagram on Saturday to share the sweetest photo of herself twinning with her adorable pet dog Rudie. The pair were rocking matching Christmas jumpers featuring a zig-zag print and a cute reindeer design. Amanda was...
PETS
Florence News Journal

Doggone delicious New food truck caters to canines

A unique new food truck is making its rounds in Florence, the Pee Dee region, and around the state. The food truck caters to specific customers – the furry and four-legged variety. The Dog Daze Treat Truck is owned and operated by Samantha Jones of Florence and her daughter, Alex....
FLORENCE, SC
E! News

Jimmie Allen’s Wife Alexis Says She Was “Turned Away By Hospital” As Their 2 Babies Battle Illness

Watch: Jimmie Allen's 2 Babies "Turned Away" by Hospital. Alexis Allen is thanking fans for their support during a difficult time. Over the weekend, the wife of country music superstar Jimmie Allen took to Instagram to reveal that the couple's two children, 5-week-old Zara and 20-month-old Naomi, are both sick and in the midst of battling undisclosed illnesses. E! News has reached out to the pair's reps for comment.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant, 18, Is Gorgeous In Pink Gown For Baby2Baby Gala With Mom Vanessa & Little Sisters

Natalia Bryant looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a high-slit pink gown when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in LA on Nov. 13. When it comes to Natalia Bryant, 18, she always looks stunning no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on November 13. For the event, Natalia slayed in a one-shoulder bubblegum pink down with a cinched-in waist and a plunging slit on the front of her skirt.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Khloe Kardashian Blasts Instagram Trolls: STFU About My Daughter!

Khloe Kardashian has been in the public eye for her entire adult life. So she's equipped herself to handle the slings and arrows that are hurled at her daily by a never-ending procession of vicious trolls. But Khloe's daughter didn't ask to be born into a life of non-stop scrutiny...
CELEBRITIES

