ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Fintech Sector in Peru has Been Growing Steadily with 171 Fintechs Operating in the Country: Report

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeru’s Fintech sector has been expanding at a steady pace during the past few years. There are at least 171 Fintechs operating in the country, as of September 2021. These numbers represent a sizable 16% increase from last year, as well as a yearly growth rate of 20% during the past...

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Starling Bank Reports that 43% of UK’s Small Businesses Say their Performance Is Back to Pre-COVID Levels

UK-based digital bank Starling reveals that two-fifths of small businesses (43%) report that their performance is back to pre-COVID levels, with almost a third (30%) “stating they are performing better than they were in February 2020.”. The research from Enterprise Nation and Starling Bank reveals that “while 40% of businesses...
SMALL BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Russia’s Tinkoff Acquires Controlling 51% Stake in Online Freelancing Platform Jump.Finance

Russia’s digital banking platform, Tinkoff, has reportedly acquired a controlling stake (51%) in Just Look, the business entity behind Jump.Finance, a Fintech firm that automates interactions with freelancers, including making payments. The transaction was carried out on behalf of Tinkoff Business, the division of the Tinkoff Group that serves SMEs...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Consumer Behavior#Fintech Sector#The Country Report#Fintechs#Swiss#Ge#Asbanc#Fintech News
crowdfundinsider.com

Robocash Shares High-Yield Investment Strategies for UK Investors: Report

The Robo.cash team has published an update that covers (what they claim to be) high-yield investments in the United Kingdom. Robo.cash aims to introduce people to different “safe, high yield investments, what they offer and how to go about them.”. As mentioned in the update, there are several ways for...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Lithuania: Fintech Hub LT Reports that Fintech Firms Generated €399 Million in 2020

Lithuania has been working to position itself as a competitive Fintech center in Europe. In fact in April 2021, Lithuania Reserve bank Governor Vitas Vasiliauskas publicly stated that Fintech should compete with traditional financial services firms. A recent report issued by Fintech Hub LT shares that in 2020 Fintechs in...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

UK’s MarketFinance Reveals that 25% of SMEs Report Prices Doubling in Past 6 Months, Some Costs Passed on to Clients

The Christmas buying season is currently underway for many of your company’s business customers, the MarketFinance team notes. UK-based MarketFinance, an established online lender that recently raised £280 million in debt and equity and was approved for flex loans, writes in a blog post that customers in retail, hospitality and consumer-based sectors will be “expecting a boom in footfall, sales and December revenues.” But what happens after the Christman good cheer fades? Well then January arrives and these customers have to prepare for the first quarter of 2022.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fintech
Country
Switzerland
Country
Brazil
crowdfundinsider.com

US-Israeli Supply Chain Fintech 8fig Raises Combined $50M in Series A to Provide Digital Commerce Sellers with Flexible Capital

US-Israeli supply chain Fintech platform, 8fig, recently finalized a $50 million Series A round. The company’s investment round has been joined by existing investors Battery Ventures and LocalGlobe, along with serial entrepreneur and co-founder of Nested and GoCardless’ Matt Robinson. As mentioned in the update, Silicon Valley Bank will be...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

China: WeChat and Alipay Payment Codes for Businesses Banned by People’s Bank of China

According to China News, personal collection codes and barcodes for non-face-to-face collections will be halted. The report explains:. “What impact does the “Notice” have on consumers and small and micro businesses? The relevant person in charge of the central bank stated that the “Notice” will generally help to better protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers, and will help prevent criminals from stealing consumer personal information and even embezzling account funds by modifying payment acceptance terminals and applying for false merchants. It is helpful to improve the service quality of banks and payment institutions’ statements, transaction information inquiry, etc., fully protect consumers’ right to know, and reduce related disputes and complaints; in the long run, the relevant requirements of the “Notice” on regulating personal collection codes will be further improved The quality of acquiring services for individual operators and small and micro merchants.” [translated]
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Temenos Introduces the Temenos Exchange, an Open Marketplace for Fintech Solutions

(SIX: TEMN), the banking software firm, has announced Temenos Exchange, a new Fintech marketplace to bring Open Banking innovation to market quicker, and at scale. The marketplace will provide pre-integrated and certified Fintech solutions that can be “deployed within the Temenos Banking Cloud, enabling banks to accelerate the creation of new financial services, while reducing the costs of development.”
SOFTWARE
crowdfundinsider.com

Queen Bee Capital and Nium Team Up to Streamline Cross-Border Payments via Japan

Global payments and card issuance platform Nium and Japanese payments firm, Queen Bee Capital (QBC) have teamed up to improve international transfer offerings for corporate and individual QBC clients across Japan. Through this partnership, QBC will leverage Nium’s advanced pay-out capability to offer real-time, cost-efficient, and transparent cross-border payment solutions...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Supply Chain Finance Tech Platform, Linklogis, Establishes Singapore Office

One of Asia’s most established supply chain finance tech solution providers, Linklogis, has announced that it has launched a branch office in Singapore. The new office aims to support Linklogis’ plans to open a virtual bank in Singapore in early 2022, by using the digital banking permit it received from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in December of last year.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Payables Automation Fintech Tipalti Looking to Expand Professional Team in 2022

a global, scalable payables automation solution provider for high-velocity companies, is reportedly recruiting talent for its new location, looking mainly for Account Executives, Sales Development Reps, Solutions Consultants, Alliances and Sales Operations. Tipalti claims to be the only international payables automation solution for enhancing all phases of the AP...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Austrian Fintech Bitpanda and France’s Super App Lydia to Offer Clients Access to Crypto-Assets

Austrian Fintech firm Bitpanda and France’s mobile financial services Super-App provider, Lydia, are teaming up to provide Lydia’s 5.5 million clients with access to investing in crypto-assets. Lydia will reportedly be using Bitpanda’s white-label solution, which is an API-powered infrastructure that allows Fintech platforms and traditional banks to give their...
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

UK based Digital Bank Revolut Acquires Nobly ePOS Business to Expand Operations into Hospitality Sector

Has announced the acquisition of “highly rated” ePOS software provider Nobly POS in order to expand its product offering to serve the restaurant and hospitality sectors. Established in 2013, Nobly has created an extensive ePOS system for the restaurant and hospitality industry enabling hospitality businesses to “manage their operations with its back-office app, order and inventory management systems, kitchen displays, loyalty, and online ordering (click & collect) app.”
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

UK FCA Regulated Digital Securities Platform, Archax, Chooses Scila Surveillance, AML Tools

which claims to be the only UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulated digital securities platform, broker and custodian, has chosen Scila Surveillance and Scila AML for the effective monitoring of its markets, offered by the Stockholm-headquartered independent surveillance, risk and anti-money laundering tech provider, Scila AB. Archax was also...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy