Manchester Orchestra recently put on a truly mesmerizing show at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on the first leg of their tour with Foxing, so it's good news that they've just added three more dates to the 2022 leg of their tour, including two in the tristate area: NJ's Starland Ballroom on March 19 (tickets) and New Haven's College Street Music Hall on March 20 (tickets). They also play Pittsburgh on 3/18 (tickets). All three shows go on sale Friday (11/19) at 11 AM with presales starting Thursday (11/18). The new shows will find Manchester Orchestra and Foxing joined by Michigander, while the rest of the tour is with Slothrust.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO