Public Safety

The Killing of Ahmaud Arbery: Jury retires to deliberate verdict

By Editorials
WJCL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourt has adjourned and the jury has retired to deliberate. Closing arguments began Monday and continued Tuesday in the trial of three men charged with the murder of Ahmaud...

thecinemaholic.com

Where Are Travis and Gregory McMichael Now?

In February 2020, an unarmed 25-year-old Ahmaud Marquez Arbery was jogging through Satilla Shores, a neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia, when he was pursued and shot to death by three local men. One of them had filmed the incident, yet it still took nationwide cries of outrage over racial injustice and about ten weeks for the investigators to make the arrests. After more than a year, though, as examined on ABC’s ’20/20,’ Gregory McMichael, his son Travis, and William “Roddie” Bryan, have finally faced the law. So, here’s what we know of the father-son duo now.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Bossip

Justice For Ahmaud Arbery: Ex-District Attorney Jackie Johnson Booked For Obstructing Justice On Same Day Killers Were Convicted

You had one job! Girl, go to jail and then go to hell!. True justice would be a world where Ahmaud Arbery is at home enjoying the holidays with his loved ones. However, former district attorney of Glynn County Jackie Johnson thought only the white men who killed him deserved that kind of freedom and safety. BOSSIP previously reported in September that Johnson was criminally charged with obstruction for showing favor to Arbery’s killers and delaying their arrest for months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wisconsin Examiner

Bookman: Guilty verdicts in Arbery killing give no pleasure, only relief

There’s no pleasure to be taken from the guilty verdicts returned Wednesday by a Glynn County jury in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery; there is only relief and thanksgiving that in the end justice could be done, at least in a case in which the evidence was so well-documented and seemingly obvious. Given that they […] The post Bookman: Guilty verdicts in Arbery killing give no pleasure, only relief appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WTAJ

For cop who shot Daunte Wright, will ‘wrong gun’ plea work?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When a suburban Minneapolis police officer shot and killed Daunte Wright in April, her reaction on body-camera video seemed to instantly establish the key facts of the case: “I grabbed the wrong (expletive) gun,” Kim Potter said. “I’m going to go to prison.” But legal experts say a conviction for Potter, who says she […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WSFA

Federal grand jury indicts Dothan pastor who is Al Sharpton’s brother

Despite his criminal history, Glasgow often supports law enforcement as he did last week when he pleaded for better public cooperation with police amid a recent string of violent crimes in Dothan’s prominently African American neighborhoods. The grand jury that met last week in Montgomery returned the indictment after prosecutors...
ALABAMA STATE
cbslocal.com

Florida Deputy Fired, Faces Felony Charge After Being Accused Of Helping Cousin Evade Domestic Violence Arrest

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A central Florida deputy has been fired and is facing charges after police said he tried to help his cousin avoid a domestic violence arrest. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos López said Deputy Kevin Encarnación also faces third-degree felony charges of official misconduct and being an accessory after the fact in the family’s dispute, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
FLORIDA STATE
wintersexpress.com

Murder suspect rejects plea offer; case heading toward second trial

Relatives of Chandale Shannon Jr., of Winters, filed into a Yolo County courtroom last week, expecting to hear him admit to murder and voluntary manslaughter charges in connection with the 2016 disappearances and presumed deaths of two local teens. But that’s not what happened. “I’ve spoken with Mr. Shannon …...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot black shoplifting suspect in the back has her felony charge DROPPED after 'restorative justice' Zoom call with victim

A white Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot a black shoplifting suspect in the back has had her felony charge dropped after she had a 'restorative justice' video conference with the victim. Julia Crews, 39, a 13-year police veteran from Ladue Police Department in Missouri, resigned in May 2019 - a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

