Wells Fargo Reflect benefits guide

In the most general sense, any rewards credit card is a “good” card. Even with a relatively lame card, an individual obtains some amount of rewards he or she wouldn’t with other payment methods, like debit card, cash, or – egads – check. So when anyone says a card is “good”, it’s meaningless without context. Like a phrase I loathe – “It is what it is” – it means nothing. Today, I’ll be talking about several “good” cards with a bit more context on why they’re solid but not for me. Why am I doing this? From my perspective, to do best in our hobby, we must learn to say “no” now and then. These are the best credit cards currently available that I have no intention of obtaining.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 18 HOURS AGO