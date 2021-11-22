Florida Gas Prices Set New 2021 High Just In Time For Thanksgiving

Florida gas prices set a new 2021 high last week as 2.6 million Floridians prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving.

The state average price for gasoline jumped 10 cents mid-week, reaching $3.36 per gallon. That’s the highest daily average price since September 2014.

Florida drivers are going to find the most expensive Thanksgiving gas prices in 8 years (2013). The average fill-up will cost $50 for a 15-gallon tank. That’s $13 more than what Thanksgiving drivers paid pre-pandemic (2019).

“High gas prices are not something drivers will be thankful for this Thanksgiving,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The good news is gas prices should gradually decline through the holiday. Crude oil and gasoline futures dropped last week, and that should restore some downward pressure on prices at the pump.”

The U.S. price for crude oil dropped 6% last week – falling from $80.79 to $76.10 per barrel. That’s the lowest daily settlement since October 1, 2021 – back when the Florida average price for gasoline was $3.05 per gallon.

