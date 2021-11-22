Lane Closures On South 22nd Street Between Stuart And Linsey Streets

TAMPA, FL. – Beginning at 9 am today, the southbound and center turn lanes of South 22nd Street will be closed between Stuart and Linsey Streets while the Tampa Water Department repairs a water main break.

Barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist with traffic flow.

Please use caution when driving in the area. Modifications may be necessary during the course of the work.

The completion of the work with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 5 pm, Wednesday, November 24. The Tampa Water Department may need to return at a later date to complete additional work.

An update will be provided at that time. Work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.

“The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone’s patience during this time,” said Tampa Water Department in a statement.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here. Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.