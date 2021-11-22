ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lane Closures On South 22nd Street Between Stuart And Linsey Streets

By Local News Desk
 6 days ago
TAMPA, FL. – Beginning at 9 am today, the southbound and center turn lanes of South 22nd Street will be closed between Stuart and Linsey Streets while the Tampa Water Department repairs a water main break.

Barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist with traffic flow.

Please use caution when driving in the area. Modifications may be necessary during the course of the work.

The completion of the work with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 5 pm, Wednesday, November 24. The Tampa Water Department may need to return at a later date to complete additional work.

An update will be provided at that time. Work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.

“The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone’s patience during this time,” said Tampa Water Department in a statement.

80-Year-Old Missing Florida Man Located Safe

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. – Update: Mr. Walton was found by the Vero Beach Police Department. He is okay and being reunited with family, according to police. Earlier, Police in St. Pete were searching for a missing 80-year-old man, and needed your help. Police say, Randolph Walton, 80, has a medical...
Tampa Police Investigating Shooting Of A Juvenile

TAMPA, FL. – Tampa Police are investigating a Tuesday shooting of a juvenile and are asking anyone with information to call in. Around 4:42 pm on Tuesday, dispatch received several calls reporting that someone was shot near the intersection of 22nd St. and 26th Ave. Officers arrived and found a...
