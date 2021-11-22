Homeowner, Des Moines police fire at armed robbery suspects

DES MOINES, Wash. — Police in a Des Moines neighborhood said an armed robbery Sunday night turned into an officer-involved shooting.

It started when a woman called 911 to report a robbery at her home in the 24000 block of 16th Avenue South shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Des Moines police said when officers arrived at the home, they found a suspect with a gun, and that’s when two Des Moines officers fired.

Officers later learned that a second suspect had been involved in an exchange of gunfire with the homeowner.

Both suspects sustained gunshot wounds, but the homeowner suffered no injuries.

Officers from Des Moines, Kent, SeaTac, Burien and the King County Sheriff’s Office responded, along with the U.S. Marshals Service.

Residents in the area told a KIRO 7 crew at the scene they heard about 10 to 15 gunshots.

“We were just sitting in our house and we heard a lot of very closely spaced gunshots. Probably 10 to 15 at least,” Paul Brandon, a nearby resident told KIRO 7.

“You know it’s bad. Whatever happened is really bad because there are multiple city cops involved in this and you never see that happen here,” said Shellie Brandon.

Police said they searched for a suspect with the help of a K-9.

Residents in the area were asked to stay inside their homes.

Police said they searched for a suspect with the help of a K-9. The second suspect was arrested less than half a mile away from the scene, after they were found hiding in a backyard after getting shot.

Tukwila Police have confirmed this was an isolated incident and there is currently no danger to the public.

Two investigations ﻿are underway. Tukwila police are investigating the original 911 call and the armed robbery that followed. Renton Police are handling the investigation into the use of force by Des Moines police officers.

The Valley Independent Investigative Team, which is composed of investigators from seven South King County police departments, is also conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

©2021 Cox Media Group