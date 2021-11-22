Seattle Now: Indigenize the airwaves

What to gift someone who lives in the Pacific Northwest?. A friend of mine, who lives in New York, messaged me with this question. Her sister-in-law moved to Portland recently, and she wanted to know what would suit those of us who live in this damp, dark climate. What follows is an informal gift guide —ideas from friends, KUOW coworkers, and Today So Far newsletter readers.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO