ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Now: Indigenize the airwaves

By Patricia Murphy
KUOW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaybreak Star Radio is a brand-new online stream of indigenous...

www.kuow.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KUOW

Seattle Now: The big dark and the big SAD are here

The big dark is here, and for some so is the big SAD, which stands for Seasonal Affective Disorder, a mood disorder that affects five percent of adults. We get some strategies for coping from Kathleen Cook, chair of the psychology department at Seattle University.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Sticker Patrol: Seattle Is Super

"Make Seattle Super Again" It could happen sooner than you think (disclaimer: I know nothing about sports, I'm only in it for the merch). Peep the time this post was published ;) "Hot" Some of you can't relate. "Roast Beef & Cheese" Made me think about how my dad (and...
SEATTLE, WA
undertheradarmag.com

A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle

One of jazz’s great unprecedented recordings, John Coltrane’s 1965 masterwork A Love Supreme has garnered widespread recognition as both a classic and, more importantly, jazz age miracle, marking a triumphant turning point in musical thought and affecting an entire spectrum of listeners. The recently unearthed A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle possesses a wealth of sonic complexity and freewheeling creative expression, casting the game-changing saxophonist in a fresh light. This release, much like the studio album, stands as a genre landmark, reminding the listener of what is wholly right and truly good in modern music.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle Now: Casual Friday

Heat up the leftovers turn on the Apple Cup. We're talking Thanksgiving plans and whether WSU can snap a 7-year losing streak with The Barbershop's Terry Hollimon and Marcus Trufant.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Entertainment
warm1069.com

Seattle Festival of Trees

The trees will be on display the trees Nov 19 – Dec 1 at The Fairmont Olympic. The Event starts with a Gala November 20th followed by a tree lighting and then the hotel display for people to see. Kick off your holiday season with friends and family by visiting...
SEATTLE, WA
visitseattle.org

A Seattle Holiday Gift Guide

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Truly—it is. The air is crisp and fresh. The smell of warm food is drifting out of restaurants. Lights are twinkling in trees and on buildings…. But what really makes this season so magical for me, is all the time I get...
SEATTLE, WA
eturbonews.com

Belize flights from Seattle and Los Angeles on Alaska Airlines now

Belize offers terrific family-friendly, eco-conscious possibilities – from iconic islands to lush jungles and ancient sites. And it’s closer than you might think: From L.A., it’s only a five-hour flight, and from Seattle it’s six hours. If you’re looking for a new international destination to escape to – with an...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous Music#Cultural Center#Discovery Park#Indigenize#Daybreak Star Radio
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires and more than 25% live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHOENIX, AZ
shorelineareanews.com

Photos: Japanese Garden in Seattle

The Seattle Japanese Garden is a 3.5 acre Japanese garden in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle. The garden is located in the southern end of the Washington Park Arboretum on Lake Washington Boulevard East.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle Now: WA's redistricting drama

High drama unfolded this week over the future of Washington’s political battle lines. A redistricting committee missed its midnight deadline to redraw the state’s congressional and legislative maps. Now, for the first time, it’ll go to the state Supreme Court. Seattle Times political reporter Jim Brunner explains.
WASHINGTON STATE
ABC13 Houston

Our America: Indigenous and Urban | Watch now

This Native American Heritage Month, ABC Localish Studios presents "Our America: Indigenous and Urban," an episodic visual journal of Native American men and women sharing their modern-day Indigenous experience, which is often hidden in plain sight and overlooked by mainstream media. They show us the beauty and complexity of embracing their rich heritage in their urban lives as they work to preserve traditions, amplify the voices of their communities and represent what it means to be Indigenous.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Martha's Vineyard Times

Celebrating Indigenous arts

The Northeast Indigenous Artists Holiday Market opens Monday, Nov. 22, at 9 am, and it’s all online through Sunday, Dec. 12, at 11:59 pm. Artists and buyers will utilize the Facebook group “Northeast Indigenous Artists Holiday Market” as the central business platform. The group was created in 2020 by the Aquinnah Cultural Center and the Northeast Indigenous Artist Alliance to help support indigenous artists in a safe and socially distant manner. Visit facebook.com/groups/NIAHM for more information.
AQUINNAH, MA
KUOW

A very Pacific Northwest holiday gift guide

What to gift someone who lives in the Pacific Northwest?. A friend of mine, who lives in New York, messaged me with this question. Her sister-in-law moved to Portland recently, and she wanted to know what would suit those of us who live in this damp, dark climate. What follows is an informal gift guide —ideas from friends, KUOW coworkers, and Today So Far newsletter readers.
SEATTLE, WA
Us Weekly

‘Sleepless in Seattle’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Ross Malinger and More

The Empire State building is for lovers! Sleepless in Seattle has captivated audiences — and hopeless romantics everywhere — for nearly three decades. The Nora Ephron-directed film, which premiered in 1993, has stood the test of time thanks to its heartwarming story of a widowed father Sam Baldwin (Tom Hanks) and his son, Jonah (Ross Malinger), trying to get back on their feet after moving to Seattle where they live on a houseboat.
SEATTLE, WA
Variety

‘Last Tango in Paris’ Making Of Series in the Works From CBS Studios and Greg Silverman’s Stampede Ventures

The tumultuous events surrounding the making of Bernardo Bertolucci’s 1973 film “Last Tango in Paris” will be the subject of a limited series to be co-directed by Lisa Brühlmann (“Killing Eve”) and José Padilha (“Narcos”). The series, titled “Tango,” is part of the international first-look agreement between CBS Studios and Stampede Ventures, an independent entertainment media company founded by former Warner Bros. Pictures president Greg Silverman. The series, set in Italy, France and the U.S., written by Jeremy Miller and Daniel Cohn, will span the 18 months before, during and after the production of “Last Tango in Paris,” and will be told...
MOVIES
Crosscut

For Thanksgiving, check out new Indigenous art in Seattle

What are you thankful for this year? On the arts and culture beat, we’ve been especially grateful for the perseverance of the local cultural sector — as well as the recent surge in Native arts around the region. From new outdoor installations and queer Indigenous cinema to holiday shopping markets and not-to-miss museum shows, there are plenty of ways to spend time with new Native art and artists over the Thanksgiving holiday.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy