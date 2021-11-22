All You Need Is Love & Wah-Wah-Wah-Wah: 10 Parenting Lessons From The Peanuts

Living in the age of online dating is a double-edged sword. It may be easier to meet people, but harder to form real connections. Finding the right match for you takes more than a swipe to the right. All this is further justified in the Netflix film, Love Hard. The romantic comedy follows the love life of Natalie Bauer, portrayed by Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), a writer based in Los Angeles, who chronicles her online dating mishaps in a dating column. Events change when she meets Tag online, a guy based on the East Coast, whom she forms an instant connection with. Natalie takes a leap of faith and decides to fly to his quaint hometown to surprise him for the holidays. This leap of faith turns out to be a rough ride to the edge of a cliff. The dreamy man she was falling for turned out to be a nerdy Asian guy named Josh Lin, portrayed by Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley). This takes catfishing to a whole other level. Turns out, the real Tag, portrayed by Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), actually does live in the same town. Josh promises to set Natalie up with Tag, as long as she pretends to be his girlfriend for the holidays. Here are five love lessons that can be picked up from the movie:

