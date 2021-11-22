ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

All You Need Is Love & Wah-Wah-Wah-Wah: 10 Parenting Lessons From The Peanuts

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Peanuts Season! It’s the Great Pumpkin, A Charlie Brown...

www.romper.com

Comments / 0

Related
107 JAMZ

How a Simple Glass of Water Became a Life Lesson You Need to Hear

I ascribe the Jimmy Buffet school of what's wrong with humanity. Buffet in his song Fruitcakes laments that the "cosmic bakers took us out of the oven a little too early and that's the reason we're as crazy as we are". I can't say that I disagree with Buffet or his friend Desdemona's reasoning.
MUSIC
Telegraph

Somebody Loves You by Mona Arshi review: this gorgeous debut novel is a lesson in sensitivity

Mona Arshi’s first poetry collection, Small Hands, won a Forward Prize in 2015. Her debut novel shares many of its virtues: a crispness of phrase, for instance, and an eye for the sensuality of nature – animals, in particular. Somebody Loves You resembles a short story collection: each of its chapters is brief and titled, and the chronology foxtrots around.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Kokomo Perspective

The Beatles Top TV Moments: 4. ‘All You Need Is Love’

Hey there, The Beatles fans! Join us in our 10-day countdown to the premiere of The Beatles: Get Back on Disney+, sizing up the 10 greatest TV moments in the long and winding history of the lads from Liverpool. This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s The Beatles on...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Peanuts#The Great Pumpkin
TVOvermind

Five Love Lessons from Netflix’s Romantic Comedy, “Love Hard”

Living in the age of online dating is a double-edged sword. It may be easier to meet people, but harder to form real connections. Finding the right match for you takes more than a swipe to the right. All this is further justified in the Netflix film, Love Hard. The romantic comedy follows the love life of Natalie Bauer, portrayed by Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), a writer based in Los Angeles, who chronicles her online dating mishaps in a dating column. Events change when she meets Tag online, a guy based on the East Coast, whom she forms an instant connection with. Natalie takes a leap of faith and decides to fly to his quaint hometown to surprise him for the holidays. This leap of faith turns out to be a rough ride to the edge of a cliff. The dreamy man she was falling for turned out to be a nerdy Asian guy named Josh Lin, portrayed by Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley). This takes catfishing to a whole other level. Turns out, the real Tag, portrayed by Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), actually does live in the same town. Josh promises to set Natalie up with Tag, as long as she pretends to be his girlfriend for the holidays. Here are five love lessons that can be picked up from the movie:
TV & VIDEOS
romper.com

30 Catchy Elf On The Shelf Boy Names

If you’re welcoming a new Elf on the Shelf into the family this year, you’re going to need a name. Whether your kids have already come up with the perfect moniker, you’re having a family vote, or you need some inspiration, there are plenty of elf boy names to choose from if your family decides your new addition is a boy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Esquire

How to Love Your Parents Even If You Hate Their Politics

Many people I know have parents who are suffering from Early Fox News Dementia, ranting about the perfidy of Anthony Fauci and the possibility of catching critical race theory from an open jar of mayonnaise. But at the same time, they want to give their children parental advice and guidance, though now through the prism of their separate bespoke realities. They want to remain parents, but only on their own racist and hurtful terms. My counsel to these children—stemming from what my closest friends and I experienced, all of us immigrants in our forties from different parts of the world—is to orphan yourself.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
romper.com

30 Festive Elf On The Shelf Girl Names

It's about that time of year again for the tiny Christmas elves to come out of their hiding place and wreak havoc on their homes, spreading mischief and magic through Christmas day. If your Santa’s little helper identifies as a girl, you may need some inspiration for names for Elf on the Shelf girls. While I always appreciate the family who gives their elves ironic and normal names like "Tiffany" the elf, or go old school and name her "Sally," nothing will get you in the Christmas spirit like having your naughty elf have a Christmas-inspired name.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in lycra outfit you won't forget

Carrie Underwood appears to have a different outfit for just about every workout!. The country pop star recently shared a glimpse at her new holiday line for her activewear brand, CALIA, and one look really stood out. Carrie posted some photos from the collection on Instagram and a swipe through...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Gossip

Khloe Kardashian Blasts Instagram Trolls: STFU About My Daughter!

Khloe Kardashian has been in the public eye for her entire adult life. So she's equipped herself to handle the slings and arrows that are hurled at her daily by a never-ending procession of vicious trolls. But Khloe's daughter didn't ask to be born into a life of non-stop scrutiny...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Saweetie Claps Back at Critics of SNL Performance: “I’m Proud” Of It

This time last week Saweetie was catching her breath after blazing the stage as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. And while loyal fans lapped up her energetic showing, others weren’t as endorsing. The emcee immediately trended on social media – with many weighing in on her choreography, mic...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams twins in adorable dress and sneakers with daughter Olympia

Serena Williams loves featuring her daughter Olympia in her social media posts, and fans couldn't help but "aww" over her latest one. The tennis star shared a post on her Instagram featuring the mother and daughter pair as they donned some fall-appropriate attire. The two wore matching orange dresses that...
TENNIS
Best Life

See Little Ricky, the Last Living Cast Member of "I Love Lucy," All Grown Up

I Love Lucy was one of TV's biggest hits throughout the 1950s. But, given that the show went off the air over 60 years ago, the main cast members of the series have since passed away, including Lucille Ball (Lucy), Desi Arnaz (Ricky), Vivian Vance (Ethel), and William Frawley (Fred). Now, only one cast member who had a regular, credited role on I Love Lucy is still alive: Keith Thibodeaux, who played Little Ricky.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Chrissy Teigen Recaps Her Sober Thanksgiving: 'First Time' I Could 'Enjoy Everyone Enjoying Dinner'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had a picture-perfect Thanksgiving!. The superstar couple — who share daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3 — showed off their Turkey Day on Thursday, in a series of social media posts. Teigen also celebrated a milestone in her sobriety journey, sharing how this year's holiday looked different for her, explaining that it was "the first time I have ever been able to enjoy everyone enjoying dinner!!"
RECIPES
Elle

Priyanka Chopra Share Cuddly Family Photo With Nick Jonas

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra shared photos from her Thanksgiving get together with husband Nick Jonas on Instagram, captioning it, “So much to be grateful for. Friends, family.. I love you @nickjonas happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.”. In her first slide, Chopra cuddles with Jonas on the couch as they lean...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy