Family Relationships

Ryan Reynolds' Best Parenting Quotes That Give New Meaning To "Dad Jokes"

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing a father is the single...

Collider

Watch: Ryan Reynolds Goes on ‘Antiques Roadshow’ to Appraise ‘Red Notice’ Egg

What a rare sight to behold! The famed third egg, commissioned for Cleopatra near the end of her life has been found and was recently appraised on the American version of Antiques Roadshow. Now it should be known that this is all just viral marketing done by Ryan Reynolds to promote his latest film Red Notice, which is now available to stream on Netflix.
Time Out Global

Ryan Reynolds releases his new Netflix movie in... Welsh?

Ryan Reynolds is something of a big deal in Wales right now. You probably heard that the Hollywood star has bought a stake in Wrexham FC, with his Rob McElhenney of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame as co-investor. But Wales is kind of a big deal for Reynolds too....
CinemaBlend

Of Course, Ryan Reynolds Is Doubling Down On His Vin Diesel Joke In Red Notice

If you’re a fan of Ryan Reynolds’ particular style of comedy, then odds are you’ve already seen Netflix’s Red Notice. While the Deadpool actor has to share the limelight with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in the film, he’s still able to deliver an absolute avalanche of one liners that are sure to get you laughing. One of the best bits, a swipe at Vin Diesel, Reynolds is now following up on. He’s still claiming the Fast & Furious actor auditioned for Cats.
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Being The Next James Bond (UPDATED)

UPDATE: Turns out Ryan Reynolds was not serious when he talked about being the next James Bond. He tweeted out today, "I promise you I was not even remotely serious here." Ryan Reynolds wants to be the next James Bond if the opportunity presents itself. The Times actually spoke with the Deadpool star about his career and his personal life. During that sit-down, the actor was absolutely down to play that iconic role. "I hear they're looking for a new Bond," Reynolds cracked. "Could you accept a Canadian sipping gin and tonic instead of a martini? If so, I'm interested." A lot of fans would get a kick out of the choice because it's so out there. (Even more of them just love Reynolds!) But, this would obviously cause quite a stir among traditionalists. Still, the choice for the next Bond after Daniel Craig is going to be a big one for the creative team behind these movies. Although the reception of some entries wasn't overwhelmingly positive, people really turned up to see his movies whenever they were released. It's amazing to think that this series is without a booked leading actor for the first time in almost two decades.
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds and The Rock Are Dominating Netflix Charts

It's no secret that Red Notice has been an absolute freight train for Netflix. The original action comedy stars a trio of the biggest names in Hollywood and has already become the most-watched Netflix movie in the streamer's history. Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot's new movie is a hit around the world, but other films starring a couple of those stars are also making waves for Netflix, despite not being new releases.
wcsx.com

Video: Ryan Reynolds- Canada Loves you Back

Ryan Reynolds gained a major honor over the weekend by receiving the 2021 laureate of the National Arts Centre Award in Canada…. The award is a companion award of the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards for the county of Canada. During the virtual ceremony something very cool happened. Steven Page...
People

Dwayne Johnson Reveals How His Red Notice Costars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot Lifted His Spirits After Dad's Death

On the first day of filming his Netflix action-comedy, Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson got some very sad and unexpected news. "On the first day of filming, my dad died," Johnson, 49, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue of his father, professional wrestler Rocky Johnson. The actor immediately left filming to be with his family and attend his father's funeral.
KSN.com

Best gifts for new parents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re recently a new parent or know someone who is, chances are you’ve already likely noticed that new parents don’t have a lot of time to shop for themselves. Regardless if you want to buy a gift for someone who is welcoming their first child or their third, we can all agree that the parents in your life need a bit of extra care. Look for gifts that save time and effort, and are easy and practical to use.
Power 93.7 WBLK

20 Really Awful Dad Jokes For Thanksgiving Dinner

This Thursday is one of the big days of the year where you and your family and friends will sit down and have dinner together. It is Thanksgiving and this is the perfect place for Western New York Dads to take control of the table and let the guest have a couple of laughs with the turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and gravy.
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Sister gives new meaning to ‘cruise control’

Dear Amy: Two years ago (prior to the pandemic), my husband and I went on a cruise with longtime friends. They then asked us to join them again. The date is approaching, and we are having a huge problem letting my sister know we are going. I know this is a first-world problem, but my sister is a widow and counts on us to provide her with all her socialization.
epicstream.com

Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds "Not Remotely Serious" on James Bond Aspirations

While Daniel Craig has no James Bond successor yet, do not expect Ryan Reynolds to take the role. After the release of No Time to Die, a void has been created by Daniel Craig as to who would be replacing him as James Bond, and as for Ryan Reynolds, the Deadpool actor was quick to react to a news clip that quoted him on his interest of taking on the role and he took it to Twitter to say that he was “not even remotely serious.”
The Dad

Ryan Reynolds Wants To Be Bond Now Too?

For a while now, we’ve been wondering who will take over for Daniel Craig as James Bond. It’s been known for a few years that No Time To Die would be his last outing as 007, and after a lengthy pandemic-related delay, that movie was finally released this fall. Craig has officially had his swan song, and now the internet wants to know who’s next.
E! News

Jimmie Allen’s Wife Alexis Says She Was “Turned Away By Hospital” As Their 2 Babies Battle Illness

Watch: Jimmie Allen's 2 Babies "Turned Away" by Hospital. Alexis Allen is thanking fans for their support during a difficult time. Over the weekend, the wife of country music superstar Jimmie Allen took to Instagram to reveal that the couple's two children, 5-week-old Zara and 20-month-old Naomi, are both sick and in the midst of battling undisclosed illnesses. E! News has reached out to the pair's reps for comment.
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
