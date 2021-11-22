Ryan Reynolds' Best Parenting Quotes That Give New Meaning To "Dad Jokes"

UPDATE: Turns out Ryan Reynolds was not serious when he talked about being the next James Bond. He tweeted out today, "I promise you I was not even remotely serious here." Ryan Reynolds wants to be the next James Bond if the opportunity presents itself. The Times actually spoke with the Deadpool star about his career and his personal life. During that sit-down, the actor was absolutely down to play that iconic role. "I hear they're looking for a new Bond," Reynolds cracked. "Could you accept a Canadian sipping gin and tonic instead of a martini? If so, I'm interested." A lot of fans would get a kick out of the choice because it's so out there. (Even more of them just love Reynolds!) But, this would obviously cause quite a stir among traditionalists. Still, the choice for the next Bond after Daniel Craig is going to be a big one for the creative team behind these movies. Although the reception of some entries wasn't overwhelmingly positive, people really turned up to see his movies whenever they were released. It's amazing to think that this series is without a booked leading actor for the first time in almost two decades.

