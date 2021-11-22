Motorcyclist, 32, thrown 50 feet to his death in Pa. crash

Two people were found dead in a Franklin County home after Pennsylvania State Police responded to a call about a domestic incident. A statement from the state police announced that troopers responded to a call made in the early hours of Nov. 28 in Greene Township, Franklin County. According to the statement, the state police’s Special Emergency Response Team entered the home after several attempts to contact the people inside met with no response.

