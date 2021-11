Can you believe we are heading into the last month of 2021? There's no better way to escape the insane passage of time than to dig into some new series to stream, or old ones to binge. Hulu wants to help you with that endeavor in December with new seasons of Letterkenny (Dec. 26), Pen15Season 3 (Dec. 3), the landmark 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Dec. 2), along with a handful of Christmas specials and other goodies.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO