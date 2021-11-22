ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida detectives use DNA to track down suspect in old case

By The Associated Press
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Investigators used DNA to solve a 13-year-old home invasion case. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Luis Ruiz Gonzalez last week after grand jurors indicted him in the 2008 case.

The Palm Beach Post reported authorities used new DNA technology to obtain a profile through the Combined DNA Index System.

Officials say a man was killed and another person was sexually assualted in September 2008. They say the DNA matched Ruiz Gonzalez.

He was arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree murder, home invasion robbery and lewd and lascivious battery.

Community Policy