The last twenty months have been a big challenge for parents in North Carolina and across the country. Closed schools, virtual classrooms, mask mandates and unresponsive school administrators have fueled growing desire among parents for greater educational options. The pandemic and its aftermath had renewed the public’s appetite for school choice and its various forms. According to a January 2021 Civitas Poll, about 82 percent of respondents believe parents should have the ability to choose their child attends school. The poll also found, North Carolina’s school choice programs remain popular, with 66 percent of respondents saying they favor the Opportunity Scholarship Program (OSP) and 59 percent of respondents saying they favor charter schools.

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO