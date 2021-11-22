PA Education Officials Tout Success of Reopening Schools as COVID Rates Remain Stable

Jed Hamberger, superintendent of the Oswayo Valley School District, said that district signed up for the state's COVID-19 tests as soon as they could. “Our whole entire goal is to keep kids in school and in-person instruction," Hamberger said. "For us to be able to alleviate the quarantine timelines is why we really wanted to have those tests on hand, so that when we have students that aren’t showing symptoms or staff members that aren’t showing symptoms, then we can do one of those tests and get them back through the door much quicker.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO