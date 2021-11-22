ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Education Officials Tout Success of Reopening Schools as COVID Rates Remain Stable

By Avi Wolfman-Arent
wdiy.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania officials say the widespread return to...

www.wdiy.org

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

COVID cases remain low in Muscogee County Schools

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has released its latest update of coronavirus cases in its system. According to the district’s data, COVID cases and student isolation cases are down, but both are up slightly among employees:. For the week of November 8 - 10, MCSD reports:
COLUMBUS, GA
San Francisco Chronicle

Letters: Stop fixating on COVID school closings and start helping public education

In Open Forum (“The GOP is winning over parents,” Nov. 13), Pat Reilly suggests Virginia voters favored a Republican due largely to pandemic-related campus closures. NBC News exit polls show education was the top issue for only 24% of voters, and only a 1% difference in voter preferences based parental status; the Democrat also garnered more votes from women with children (54%).
EDUCATION
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb’s COVID rate shows an uptick among school-aged residents

After a nearly unbroken drop in COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged population, the cases rate showed an increase in both the 0-4 preschool age group and the public-school aged 5-17-year-old segment. The preschool rate increased from 81 cases per 100,000 of the population to this week’s rate of 98....
COBB COUNTY, GA
nbcboston.com

Curley School to Remain Closed All Week Amid COVID Outbreak

The Curley School in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood will remain closed for the next week against the Massachusetts education commissioner's wishes, as students continue remote learning and administrators work to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has already impacted nearly 50 students and staff members. The K-8 school announced on Tuesday...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
PennLive.com

Pa. COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as summer surge remains stubborn

Pennsylvania registered 5,778 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday as the surge that began in July continues to resist the sharp decline that followed peaks of previous surges. Pennsylvania’s seven-day average of new cases stood at 3,333 on Monday, after peaking at about 5,000 in early October and returning to that level last week, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Atlantic City Press

State officials not concerned over COVID transmission rate increases

TRENTON — COVID-19 cases are spreading again in the state, but health officials Monday were optimistic that the rate of transmission wouldn’t spike as the winter holidays approach. Gov. Phil Murphy and state health officials Monday reported the rate of transmission increased to 1.23, up from 1.04 reported at last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Lung Cancer Screenings Remained Stable in US Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, With Some States Seeing improvements

Most states in the United States had stable rates of lung cancer screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic, with some even experiencing significant improvements. Lung cancer screenings in the United States remained stable during the COVID-19 pandemic, compared with screenings for other disease types, which declined significantly over the course of the outbreak, according to a study published in Chest.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tout#Schooling#Covid#Whyy
ABC 4

Health officials raising eyebrows to low COVID-19 rates in So. Utah schools

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Schools in Southwest Utah are seeing low COVID-19 case counts overall, despite 45% of total people vaccinated and the majority of students not masking-up. It’s been a quiet year so far for schools in Southern Utah in terms of COVID-19 outbreaks, with few cases but it’s raising questions for state health department leaders.
UTAH STATE
wpsu.org

One northcentral PA school district says in-school COVID testing is very helpful

Jed Hamberger, superintendent of the Oswayo Valley School District, said that district signed up for the state's COVID-19 tests as soon as they could. “Our whole entire goal is to keep kids in school and in-person instruction," Hamberger said. "For us to be able to alleviate the quarantine timelines is why we really wanted to have those tests on hand, so that when we have students that aren’t showing symptoms or staff members that aren’t showing symptoms, then we can do one of those tests and get them back through the door much quicker.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phl17.com

Pa. ranks number 1 in U.S. for COVID-19 vaccination rates, study shows

(WTAJ) — A new study from WalletHub that ranks the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic, has ranked Pennsylvania number 1 in vaccination rate. Pennsylvania, which ranks number 27 overall in the study, touts a vaccination rate of over 73.5% as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday. For comparison, the United States as a whole is only 59% vaccinated as of Sunday, Nov. 21.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
krwg.org

NM Education Officials And PBS Stations Work Together To Help Connect Students To Schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico education officials are partnering with public television providers for a stopgap that could ease students' internet problems. A pilot program starting in Taos this week connects students to their schools through TV transmissions. New Mexico PBS affiliates are using some of their broadcast bandwidth to send files uploaded by local schools.
EDUCATION
cbslocal.com

WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Education Officials To Make Schools Announcement

GARFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, along with state education officials, will make an schools announcement Friday morning. Other officials in attendance include Department of Education Acting Commissioner Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan, New Jersey Schools Development Authority CEO Manny Da Silva, and State Senator Nellie Pou. Garfield Mayor...
GARFIELD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy