ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Target will keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article@ap.news A Target store is shown in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Target says having its stores closed on Thanksgiving will be the new normal, permanently ending a tradition that it embraced for years. The...

www.southernminnesotanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
NBC News

Macy's Black Friday deals 2021: Early holiday sales on Macy's products

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Macy’s is known for its Thanksgiving Day parade,...
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CNET

Black Friday 2021 ad scans: Walmart, Amazon, Target, Macy's and more reveal their biggest deals

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Black Friday isn't just one day -- it's a week, a month, a season. And the big event is already upon us, with retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Amazon and others outlining their full plans and specific deals for Black Friday week. That includes big price cuts on favorites like Apple devices, Sony and Bose headphones, and even online availability for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Thanks to retailers "leaking" their slate of price cuts via newspaper circulars, available online days before, we now know hard dates: Target's deals will start Nov. 21 and Walmart's will start Nov. 22.
SHOPPING
CBS LA

‘No Employees Showing Up Today’: Customers Who Prepaid For Thanksgiving Meals At Rancho Cucamonga Boston Market Find The Store Closed

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A series of personnel and store problems led to a Boston Market store in Rancho Cucamonga keeping its doors closed on Thanksgiving Day, leaving customers who prepaid for large meals hungry and scrambling for a Plan B. Several customers posted to social media that they arrived at Boston Market, 10890 Foothill Boulevard, on Thanksgiving Day only to find the store locked tight and a hand-written sign of apology posted on the door. “No employees showing up today…we are unable to fulfill the orders!!! We are sorry!!!” the sign said. Several people reported driving as much as an hour to...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Target Store#Holiday Sales#Macy#Ap Photo
CBS Philly

Shoppers, Retailers Alike At Cherry Hill Mall Cherish ‘More Traditional’ Black Friday

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Shoppers packed into stores and malls across the Philadelphia region on this Black Friday. Eyewitness News was at the Cherry Hill Mall on Friday morning as they opened its doors. “This is just a tradition we do every year,” Lee Gitzes, a Black Friday shopper, said. Traditions continue. (Credit: CBS3) Black Friday kicked off dark and early at 6 a.m. with shoppers eager to get a deal at the Cherry Hill Mall. “I actually love it the most, I think, because I’ll get up for this because it’s just really fun,” shopper Ava Friedrichs said. Retailers are banking on people showing...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Washington Post

GameStop Draws Crowds for PlayStation 5: Black Friday Update

It’s crunch time for U.S. retailers as masses of shoppers return to in-person shopping after the long, pandemic-induced hiatus. This year is shaping up to be another record for overall spending. But there’s a long list of concerns, which have been reinforced in recent weeks by a series of uneven earnings reports. Will retailers have enough products to meet high demand as shipping containers pile up at ports? Will consumers be willing to pay more for their merchandise amid rising prices and scarce discounts? And will companies have enough manpower to handle the expected rise in spending?
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

Many US consumers got head start on 'Black Friday'

"Black Friday" has kicked off with a new batch of "doorbuster" sales and promotions, but online shopping data show that US consumers have already been spending big for weeks. But chains have had mixed results when it comes to ensuring supply, with big box stores such as Walmart and Target building inventories, but some other outlets such as Gap and Nordstrom reporting lost sales due to gaps in their stock. jmb/cs
WESTMINSTER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Walmart
KREX

Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy. But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers’ minds. Buoyed by solid hiring, healthy pay gains, and substantial savings, […]
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Investors Are Downbeat as Shopping Starts: Black Friday Update

It’s crunch time for U.S. retailers as masses of shoppers return to in-person shopping after the long, pandemic-induced hiatus. This year is shaping up to be another record for overall spending. But there’s a long list of concerns, which have been reinforced in recent weeks by a series of uneven earnings reports. Will retailers have enough products to meet high demand as shipping containers pile up at ports? Will consumers be willing to pay more for their merchandise amid rising prices and scarce discounts? And will companies have enough manpower to handle the expected rise in spending?
SHOPPING
AFP

Shoppers return for 'Black Friday,' but many have already bought

Americans returned to stores for the "Black Friday" kickoff of the holiday shopping season, but online data shows that consumers have been spending big for weeks amid worries over shortages. The day after the US Thanksgiving celebration is the traditional start to the holiday shopping season, and normally sees Americans line up outside stores before they open to clinch deals on popular items. After the pandemic kept crowds away last year, many shoppers were out in force Friday, a sign of how Covid-19 vaccines have returned life in the United States to something closer to normal. "I just wanted to make sure that this Christmas was a good Christmas for all my friends and family," said a masked Sylvia Gonzalez as she waited in line line outside the jewelry chain Pandora in New York.
WESTMINSTER, CO
CBS Boston

Black Friday Customers Return To In-Person Shopping At Patriot Place

FOXBORO (CBS) — Bundled up with bags in hand, shoppers at Patriot Place in Foxboro Friday night were still seeking those Black Friday savings. After a holiday season spent at home and apart from each other last year, shoppers were ready to resume their traditions. “When COVID started, I stopped. And now, things are getting more open so I can start going out more,” a male shopper from Maine said. We’ve seen how supply chain challenges have impacted many parts of life. A lot of shoppers are keeping that in mind by starting early and spending more. “I usually don’t get it done until last minute, but this year I wanted to get it done early in case anything happened and shipping and stuff like that,” another shopper said. According to the National Retail Federation, in-person shopping is up more than 14 percent this year, and individual consumers plan to spend about $1,000 total. And no matter what deals are offered online, some shoppers will simply always prefer how that in-store experience feels. “I think there’s definitely something to be said for coming to the store and seeing all these people around,” said one woman. “It’s the holiday season, all the lights.”
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Chicago

Black Friday Shopping Underway In The Chicago Area

CHICAGO (CBS)– Stores have already opened their doors for Black Friday shopping. Here’s what you need to know. Walmart and Best Buy opened early. Macy’s, Bath and Body Works, Home Depot, and Lowes opened at 6 a.m. At 7 a.m., Target, GameStop, and TJ Maxx opened their doors. If you’re looking to upgrade your tech, Apple is now open. For those looking to do Black Friday in bulk, Costco opened at 9 a.m. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported live outside Best Buy in South Loop where there have not been as big of crowds as in past years. The store manager told Barack that’s because they released their Black Friday sale prices days ago and many people are sleeping in. The manager said they will make their way to the store later. Experts say shoppers in the market for a specific present should buy it now if they can, instead of waiting for a better price. Toys are among the gifts that could be hard to come by. If you’re looking for a PS5, the Best Buy manager says don’t bother stopping by the Best Buy in South Loop, they don’t have them.
SHOPPING
CBS Pittsburgh

Black Friday Shoppers Return And They’re Expected To Spend Records Amount Of Money

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is like comeback season for Black Friday. After a year where everyone stayed home and stores were closed due to COVID-19, this year shoppers can expect more activity around in-person shopping. Customers are expected to spend more money in 2021 than they ever have. The average person will spend about $1,000 on holiday gifts, and experts believe people have been saving their money and learning how to stretch a dollar. “Consumers are healthy, $4 trillion in savings on the sidelines,” said Matthew Shay, the president and CEO of the National Retail Federation. “They have paid down debt. We’ve seen $5...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy