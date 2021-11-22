ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Commentary: Giving thanks that we can beat COVID

By Will Wood
Norristown Times Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy family used to take a long-weekend trip with another family every March. During our March 2020 trip, on our last day, we heard that schools would be closing for two weeks. A hard look at the tea leaves suggested that it would probably be longer. Knowing that we were facing...

www.timesherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
reviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Giving thanks as we slowly embrace a return to normalcy

For the first time in two years, Thanksgiving has a sense of normalcy to it. The pandemic continues, but the risks — thanks to the miracle of vaccines — seem far more manageable. That alone is reason to give thanks as we gather with family and friends. Our modern gladiators...
FESTIVAL
Chronicle

Richard Stride Commentary: Do We Really Have Anything to Be Thankful For?

We see them all around us this time of year, reminders to “be thankful.”. We can certainly find a lot to not be thankful for. We are certainly not thankful for COVID-19. We are certainly not thankful for the ideological and political divisions we see all around us. We are certainly not thankful for higher grocery and gas prices.
SOCIETY
KFOX 14

What can we be thankful for despite the latest COVID-19 surge?

El Paso, Texas — In honor of Thanksgiving this week, what can all of us across the Borderland be thankful for?. While COVID-19 cases have been on the rise again locally in recent weeks, we can be grateful that the virus is not taking nearly as deadly a toll as it was at this time last year.
EL PASO, TX
The Daily Planet

Giving thanks

As a homeless dog I can think of nothing better than a day devoted to eating as much turkey, stuffing and pie as I can cram into my belly. Although that is literally a dream come true, there is some scuttle that this week’s holiday offers more than an overly satisfied stomach. I have heard that it can also be about gratitude and connection. Although that may not taste as good, I really like the feel of that.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hiawathaworldonline.com

HHS gives thanks with Annual Thankful Tree and canned food drive

This past Monday, Nov. 15, Hiawatha High School began its annual Thankful Tree in preparation for Thanksgiving. KAY’s club planned and executed this event by putting a tree in the high school commons and handing out leaves to each of the advisories, where each student was asked to fill out a leaf in the spirit of the upcoming holiday. These leaves were then collected to be placed on the tree for display. If the entire advisory filled out a leaf, they were rewarded a treat.
HIAWATHA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Times Gazette

How can you give thanks in everything?

“Let us be thankful for the fools,” wrote Mark Twain. “But for them the rest of us could not succeed.”. Is there more to thankfulness than this rather cynical view expressed by one of America’s most beloved humorists?. Yes, say a cadre of kids with some rather remarkable ways to...
RELIGION
North Dallas Gazette

Why We Should Give Thanks Everyday

As so many of us in this country pause to celebrate Thanksgiving Day, it seems like a good time to remind all of us that every day should be a day for giving thanks. We should consider how blessed we are as a nation and as a people. While so many of us struggle with such issues as racism, poverty, sickness, and homes and homelessness, we are still blessed. This is important, in spite of whatever problems we might be facing individually or as a society.
SOCIETY
KGUN 9

Truly Nolen: which bugs we can be thankful for and why!

As Fall begins, two pests normally spotted this time of year are beginning to crawl around town. Truly Nolen’s Anthony Molina is here to explain two particular pests and provide some do-it-yourself tips on how to combat them. In addition, Anthony will talk about how some of the positions the company is hiring for locally.
TUCSON, AZ
Norristown Times Herald

Editorial: Let’s celebrate fellowship this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving traditionally is one of the most beloved occasions of the year. Its nonsectarian nature makes it something that just about everyone can celebrate. Indeed, today will still be marked by turkey and the trimmings, football games and everything else that goes with the festivities. But it’s been quite some time since we’ve been able to celebrate this day without at least a bit of the anxiety that tinges so much of our lives in the 21st century. Families typically reflect the broader political divide in our country. In recent years any gathering of extended family was accompanied with worry that the conversation would turn toward a controversial topic and get ugly.
FESTIVAL
Dallas News

Even as we shoulder our burdens, we can still be thankful

Turmoil, angst, drama and chaos: All of our lives contain those elements, in varying degrees for a multitude of reasons — so in the midst of it, finding something to be grateful for can be a challenge. Many of us are feeling the pinch of inflation and higher gas prices,...
BUSINESS
Ironton Tribune

The roots of Thanksgiving and why we give thanks

Thanksgiving, for me the last 40 years, has centered around Terri’s home spun palate pleasing feasts reminiscent of a Norman Rockwell painting that would make Paula Dean jealous!. The beauty of Thanksgiving however is more than a meal. The roots of our nation’s own season of Thanksgiving seem to have...
FESTIVAL
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy