Commentary: Giving thanks that we can beat COVID

Thanksgiving traditionally is one of the most beloved occasions of the year. Its nonsectarian nature makes it something that just about everyone can celebrate. Indeed, today will still be marked by turkey and the trimmings, football games and everything else that goes with the festivities. But it’s been quite some time since we’ve been able to celebrate this day without at least a bit of the anxiety that tinges so much of our lives in the 21st century. Families typically reflect the broader political divide in our country. In recent years any gathering of extended family was accompanied with worry that the conversation would turn toward a controversial topic and get ugly.

FESTIVAL ・ 3 DAYS AGO