ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Voters must wise up to the harms of government spending | Opinion

By Guest Editorial
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here’s what Pennsylvania taxpayers can expect from Harrisburg over the next two years: overspending and massive deficits. That’s according to the latest Independent Fiscal Office forecast of state revenue and spending. The prediction includes annual deficits of nearly $2 billion beginning in fiscal year 2023-2024, caused by lower revenue...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXL

NW Government’s new Driving mission Is To Spend Spend Spend

You’re probably not surprised to hear ME say taxes are way too high. Now, we have proof positive Oregon slams its citizens with levies that are way out of line. Last year, during the pandemic, Kate Brown and her democrat friends declared they were expecting to be billions of dollars short so they raised taxes and fees when citizens could least afford it. And then it turned out they had a surplus. Shocker!
ECONOMY
Press Democrat

PD Editorial: California must spend its windfall wisely

Gov. Gavin Newsom and California lawmakers got an early holiday gift — yet another 11-figure budget surplus. The state’s nonpartisan legislative analyst is forecasting a surplus of at least $10 billion and as much as $60 billion for the fiscal year that starts on July 1. The most likely scenario, Legislative Analyst Gabriel Petek said, is a $31 billion surplus.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hutch Post

Mann concerned about spending and government intrusion

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There are multiple reasons that Kansas First District Congressman Tracey Mann voted against the latest spending package backed by the Biden Administration. "It's $1.75 trillion, which makes it one of the largest spending bills in the history of the country," Mann said. "It starts a lot of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
wdac.com

Voters One Step Closer To Balancing Branches Of Government

HARRISBURG – Two bills to restore the balance of power to the three-branch system of governing have passed the PA House State Government Committee and will now go to the full House for consideration. House Bill 2070 provides that any executive order or proclamation issued by the governor, which purports to have the force of law, may not be in effect for more than 21 days, unless extended by concurrent resolution of the General Assembly. House Bill 2069 would provide that a bill to disapprove a regulation approved by the General Assembly would not need to be presented to the governor for his approval. Both bills were introduced by House Speaker, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler. Since the both bills amend PA’s Constitution, they would need to be approved by the General Assembly this session and next before voters would see the questions on the ballot.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
cbslocal.com

Will Government Spending Solve Inflation Issues?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, in a White House ceremony, President Joe Biden will sign the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The president is expected to continue push for his other big spending bill, the $1.7 trillion Build Back Better bill. But with inflation at 6.2%, the highest rate in decades,...
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Build Back Better bill fails Manchin’s three-part test

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has a three-part test he applies to new legislation, and President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda doesn’t make the cut. According to Axios , Manchin asks three questions about any proposed spending program: 1) Are proposed programs paid for? 2) Do they have bipartisan support? 3) And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile Manufacturing#Government Spending#State Government#Inflation#Independent Fiscal Office#Americans#Pennsylvanians#Gallup#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Montanan

Biden’s immigration plans face new test in the U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of the Judiciary […] The post Biden’s immigration plans face new test in the U.S. Senate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Jessamine Journal

Adams continues state voter registration clean-up

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Secretary of State Michael Adams has announced that more voters were removed from Kentucky’s rolls than were added in October, as his campaign promise to clean-up voter rolls has continued. November marked the sixth month this year that more voters were removed from Kentucky’s voter rolls...
FRANKFORT, KY
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
122K+
Followers
53K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy