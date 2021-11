Cyber Monday - the annual online sales holiday - arrives tomorrow, and for the state of Alabama’s bottom line, that’s a good thing. Alabama’s retail economy has been shifting more and more online in recent years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. But that shift predates the pandemic. Alabama started collecting online sales tax in 2018 with a new tax called the Simplified Seller’s Use Tax. The tax allows retailers not based in Alabama to pay a flat 8% tax, rather than pay the local sales tax rate in every Alabama municipality and county.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO