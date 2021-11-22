ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Is The Equalizer Season 3 happening at CBS?

By Alexandria Ingham
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Equalizer Season 2 is currently in full swing and we look forward to more every Sunday. What about the future? Will The Equalizer Season 3 happen?. Broadcast networks are going to start looking at the future of their shows very soon. In fact, some networks are already considering renewals. Just...

precincttv.com

Comments / 4

Michael herring
6d ago

Even with it's social overtones, I like it well enough to record if I can't watch it during its time slot

Reply
8
Related
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

NCIS season 19 expands the McGee family with Home Improvement star

NCIS season 19 spoilers follow. NCIS has teased the introduction of a new character in the McGee family, played by Home Improvement star Patricia Richardson. In the upcoming episode 'Docked', which airs tonight (November 8) on CBS in the US, Richardson will join the cast as Tim McGee's mother-in-law. The...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Equalizer: Season Three? Has the CBS Crime Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, The Equalizer TV show stars Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, Adam Goldberg, and Laya DeLeon Hayes. The story follows Robyn McCall (Latifa), an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background. She uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. To most, Robyn appears to be just an average single mom who is quietly raising her daughter (Hayes) and living with her aunt (Toussaint). However, to a trusted few, Robyn is The Equalizer, an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Joining Robyn as champions of justice are her longtime friend and former CIA handler (Noth), an edgy bar owner and past colleague (Lapira), and a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker (Goldberg). As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her vigilante work garners the attention of a shrewd NYPD Detective (Kittles). He once sought to uncover her identity, but now respects the need for Robyn’s type of justice, even as he often questions her methods.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Are Going to Be Super Disappointed Over This Episode News

After officially joining the NCIS franchise this September, NCIS: Hawai’i has folks talking about the show's intriguing cases and interesting relationships. Now, only seven episodes in, the CBS show is going off air for some time — and unsurprisingly, many are already missing Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and the rest of her team.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#The Equalizer#Nbc#La Brea#Paramount#Ncis#Fbi#Sun
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for NCIS and spinoffs revealed

Bad news, NCIS fans - it's been revealed that there is not going to be a holiday episode this year. The CBS show has made the somewhat unexpected decision not to feature a festive episode in its current season, and the same goes for spinoffs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai'i. The sad news was announced by TV Line earlier this week, and fans wasted no time in making their disappointment known. "WHAT?? #NCIS having no Christmas episode, but...that is my favourite! The Grinch moved in when Gibbs left?" one disgruntled fan wrote on Twitter.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago Fire spoilers: Beloved character to finally return in season 10

Chicago Fire has seen a lot of characters come and go over the years. While some of these departures have been of the more permanent kind, many others have been in ways that left the door wide open for characters to return when the timing was right. This has allowed the writers to bring back characters from time to time via guest appearances and even a few multi-episode arcs.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 10: Shan Smith voted out in epic blindside

Tonight’s Survivor 41 episode featured the final eight players all doing their part to stay alive — and from the previews alone, we knew things would be getting nuts from the get-go. It was clear that players like Xander, Erika, and Heather were somewhat on the outs; the real catalysts...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
cartermatt.com

Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS with season 3 episode 8?

Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re happy to look into that! Plus, talk a little more about the road ahead through the remainder of season 3. So where are we starting off here? It feels like a good first order of business is passing...
TV SERIES
cbs17

‘B Positive’ Shines Season Two on CBS

Annaleigh Ashford shines in another season of the CBS’ comedy hit ‘B Positive’ from comedic-genius Chuck Lorre. We’re catching up with the multi-talented Tony-award winning actress to hear about how things are going for her character “Gina” this season.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TV Ratings: Queens, The Resident and Flash Eye Lows, La Brea Slips

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelorette this Tuesday drew 2.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to tie season lows. Leading out of that, Queens (1.07 mil/0.2) slipped to series lows. Over on NBC, The Voice (6 mil/0.7, read recap) dipped week-to-week but led Tuesday in both measures (with CBS in rerun mode). The already-renewed La Brea (4.2 mil/0.4, read recap) matched its demo low ahead of next week’s season finale, while New Amsterdam (3.3 mil/0.4) was steady. Elsewhere: THE CW | The Flash (680K/0.1, read recap and post mortem) dipped to match its...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 8 talk

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re happy to dive a little more into that! While we’re at it, we’re also going to get even more into what the future will hold here. So where should we start? How about we go ahead and get some...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Young Sheldon season 5 episode 8 return date hopes over on CBS

After tonight’s new episode, are you eager to learn the Young Sheldon season 5 episode 8 return date? What about more news on what lies ahead? Rest assured, we’ve got more news on all of that within this piece!. So where do we start off? Well, by getting some of...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Watch The Equalizer Season 2, Episode 6 live online

After taking a week off, McCall and her team are back. We’ll get to see more of Mel in The Equalizer Season 2, Episode 6, as her background is key. We’ve seen a bit of Mel’s background in previous episodes. Her military experience is crucial in the new episode tonight. A sniper in New York City means that she needs to put her skills to the test.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is The Blacklist on tonight, Thursday, Nov. 25?

Thursday nights are currently all about The Blacklist Season 9 on NBC. What’s going on with the schedule tonight? Is there a new episode on?. While The Blacklist was supposed to be on Fridays this fall, we’ve certainly enjoyed a night of crime dramas on NBC starting with the James Spader series on Thursdays. Things are a little different this week.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Selling Sunset season 3 recap: Reminder of what happened last season

Season four of Selling Sunset is so close we can almost hear the sports cars approaching. So, while we wait for Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith and the rest of The Oppenheim Group to return to our screens (plus the brand new cast members), here's a handy little recap of everything that went down in season 3 of Netflix's hit reality show.
TV SERIES
film-book.com

CSI: VEGAS: Season 1, Episode 9: Waiting in the Wings TV Show Trailer [CBS]

CBS‘ CSI: Vegas: Season 1, Episode 9: Waiting in the Wings TV show trailer has been released. CSI: Vegas stars William Petersen, Jorja Fox, Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, Mel Rodriguez, David Norona, Paul Guilfoyle, Jay Lee, Whitney Ortega, Charles Baker, Sean James, and Marco Morales. Series Plot Synopsis.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Season 13 episode 7 hopes

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll of course answer that — plus, take a look at where some things are going from here. We don’t like to be one who keeps people waiting, so let’s go ahead and start with some of the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no installment on the air tonight. What’s the reason behind this? Blame some wonky CBS scheduling. The Equalizer is airing tonight in the typical NCIS: LA timeslot of 9:00 p.m. Eastern thanks to a Tony Bennett special. alas, there’s still no specific return date at all for the show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

193K+
Followers
381K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy