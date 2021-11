The MLB non-tender deadline has been moved up in anticipation of the likely work stoppage starting early December. Who are some players the St. Louis Cardinals could let go?. Usually, the Major League Baseball deadline to tender contracts to players is in December. This year, however, the MLB and MLBPA have decided to move that date up to Nov. 30. This will give a new wave of free agents a chance to latch on with a new organization before a possible lockout.

MLB ・ 20 HOURS AGO