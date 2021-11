If you are looking for a fun way to support the revitalization of downtown Augusta, and possibly win some great prizes, you need to visit the Augusta River of Trees. Dozens of local businesses have put together Christmas Trees filled with hundreds of dollars in great Holiday gifts. Each tree has somewhere around $300 worth of gifts under it and each tree will be "themed" for kids, families, or adults. Under those trees, you'll find everything from toys, to restaurant gift certificates, to beer, to tools.

AUGUSTA, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO