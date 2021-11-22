ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

5 People Killed, Dozens Injured When Vehicle Plows Through Wisconsin Holiday Parfade

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least five people were killed and dozens more injured...

miami.cbslocal.com

cbslocal.com

Three People Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Orange

ORANGE (CBSLA) – Three people are reported to be injured following a grisly multi-vehicle accident in Orange on Sunday evening. Early reports indicate that two vehicles were involved, with two of the three injured people in critical condition. Authorities were initially called at around 7:30 p.m. to the scene of...
ORANGE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP Investigating Deadly Crash Involving Sac Metro Fire Ambulance, Another Drive And Pedestrian

SACRAMENTO (CBS13)- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Sac Metro Fire ambulance, another driver, and a pedestrian. “I heard that she was still screaming for help but then this ambulance came over and ran her over,” said Sandeep Dhillon a business owner. Dispatch audio recordings included the sounds of a person crying, following the deadly crash Friday night on Fulton near Arden Way. Dhillon was working inside his shop when heard a loud crash.   He went outside and says that’s when he saw a woman in the street and a distraught man standing nearby.    “I saw her...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Chicago

14-Year-Old Boy Fatally Struck By Car In Lawndale Identified As Kaidon Bell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy is dead, and a little girl is in critical condition after they were hit by a car in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood. The boy has since been identified as 14-year-old Kaidon Bell. He died at the scene. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night near Cermak and Kostner, and it appears the children were just outside the crosswalk when they were hit. Police cited a 20-year-old driver with failure to reduce speed and yield to pedestrians. Investigators say the crash dows not appear to have been alcohol related.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS LA

One Killed After Car Careens Into Building In Violent, Fiery Collision In Whittier

WHITTIER (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed when a car careened into a building in Whittier early Friday morning in a fiery collision. Nov. 26, 2021. (CBSLA) The two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of East Lambert and South Colima roads at about 5:30 a.m. The impact sent one of the vehicles slamming into a building. The car became engulfed in flames, which also spread to the building as well. At least one person was killed and a second was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, California Highway Patrol confirmed. The circumstances of the crash were still unclear.
WHITTIER, CA
CBS Boston

Boston Police Find Driver Who Hit Several Cars Before Flipping, Crashing On Roxbury Street

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police said they’ve found the driver who hit several parked cars before flipping over and landing in the middle of a street in Roxbury on Thanksgiving morning. It happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday on Chesterton Street and was recorded on a doorbell camera. This is the video from a neighbors camera. @wbz https://t.co/mToqzPpiVB pic.twitter.com/A2cnUxX4ht — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) November 25, 2021 No one was hurt, but as many as four cars were damaged and the driver ran off. Boston Police told WBZ-TV Friday they have tracked down the driver, but they said would not release the name because the driver was not arrested. The driver is being charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and will be summonsed to court.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Denver

Deadly Head-On Crash On Highway 86 Happened ‘Short Time’ After Deputy Tried To Stop Driver, Sheriff’s Office Says

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The deadly head-on crash that happened Friday morning on Highway 86, just east of Elizabeth, occurred just a “short time” after a deputy attempted to stop the driver of a Hyundai, officials say. The driver of the Hyundai and the driver of a Ford Mustang were both killed in the crash. State records show the driver of the Hyundai, Greg Mosely, had a lengthy criminal history — including previous instances of eluding police, as well as child endangerment. (credit: CBS) The driver of the Ford Mustang has been identified as 26-year-old Cary Gertie from Elizabeth. Cary Gertie (courtesy: Trisha Gertie) Police say Mosley, 33, from Denver, was driving the Hyundai. His two passengers, a 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were transported to Parker Adventist with serious injuries. (credit: CBS) The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy initiated a stop on the Hyundai and pursued the vehicle for “about 10 seconds,” with lights and sirens, before terminating the pursuit. The sheriff’s office did not specify why they attempted to stop the driver. On Saturday, Gertie’s mother shared photos of a growing roadside memorial to her son at the crash scene. (credit: Trisha Gertie)
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
CBS Philly

2-Alarm Fire In Chester, Delaware County Leaves Woman Dead, Officials Say

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A two-alarm fire in Chester, Delaware County, has left one woman dead on Friday, officials say. The fire started just before 1 p.m. on the 300 block of Clayton Street. The fire was placed under control roughly 30 minutes after officials arrived on the scene, but a woman was found dead after crews searched the property. Chester City police and a resident were able to assist three juveniles and a woman from the home once they arrived at the fire. After that, the fire condition became too heavy to enter the home. The Red Cross says they’re providing temporary lodging and other emergency assistance for 15 people from the three-row homes that were affected by the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation at this time. Several other fire crews in Delaware County, including Brookhaven, Parkside, and Marcus Hook provided help to put out the fire.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RNB Cincy 100.3

6th Person Dies from Wisconsin Christmas Parade Tragedy!

39-year-old, Darrell Brooks Jr – who has an extensive criminal past – has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the deadly crash from Waukesha Christmas parade that took place in Wisconsin. An eight-year-old boy has become the sixth person to die following the horrific Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, […]
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Sacramento

15-Year-Old Boy On Bicycle Struck By SUV While Crossing Stockton Street; Driver Still Sought

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A search is on for the driver who struck a 15-year-old boy on a bicycle in Stockton, then took off from the scene. Stockton police say the incident happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of March Lane and Quail Lakes Drive. As seen in a video taken of the incident, an SUV turns right and appears to be unaware of several bicyclists who are crossing the street. The SUV then strikes one of the bicyclists, the 15-year-old boy. The boy is visibly limping in another video taken in the immediate aftermath of the crash. Police say the boy is expected to be OK, however. No information about the driver, other than that they were in an early 2000s-model Chevy Tahoe, has been released.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Four People Taken To The Hospital As A Result Of A House Fire In Stowe Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Smoke and flames could be seen billowing out of a home in Stowe Township early this morning. They were called to the scene on Valley Street just after 6:30 a.m. and spent nearly an hour battling the flames. Four people were taken to the hospital as a result of the fire and their conditions are unknown. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Police: Man In Custody After Motorcyclist Struck, Killed In Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed in Northeast Philadelphia on Thanksgiving. It happened on the 4200 block of Aramingo Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Police say the 40-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Aramingo Avenue when he was struck by a grey Toyota attempting to make a left turn onto the I-95 ramp. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say one man is in custody.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Miami

House Fire Displaces Hollywood Family

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Red Cross stepped in Friday to help a Hollywood family displaced by a house fire. The fire happened at around noon in the 3800 block of SW 51st Street. There were no injuries in the fire, but the blaze damaged part of the house, including the electrical meter leaving the home without power. FPL told the fire marshall that the family could not stay because they had no power. The Red Cross worked with the family to find them temporary shelter. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Shreveport Magazine

Man killed mother of three just days after inviting her to live with him after a chance meeting at McDonald’s parking lot

According to the police officials, the 69-year-old man is accused of killing and dismembering a 47-year-old woman. Prosecutors said the suspect invited the victim to live with him after a chance meeting at a McDonald’s parking lot. The suspect is a known drug-user, police said. Investigators say that it remained unclear is if the woman ever made it out of the home alive.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Man stabbed his mother to death then set the vehicle on fire while his 4-year-old niece was inside; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 38-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. Prosecutors said the defendant killed his 59-year-old mother and 4-year-old niece. The girl was murdered by her uncle, she was trapped in a car seat with her 5-year-old brother in a vehicle that was set on fire by her uncle. Her brother was able to escape but she didn’t make it and passed away in the accident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
valleynewslive.com

Two young women die in central MN crash

BRAINERD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Two young women are dead following a crash in central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25 around 6:30 p.m. they were called to the crash along Hwy. 210. The crash report says a car driven by a 19-year-old woman...
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Mail

Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot black shoplifting suspect in the back has her felony charge DROPPED after 'restorative justice' Zoom call with victim

A white Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot a black shoplifting suspect in the back has had her felony charge dropped after she had a 'restorative justice' video conference with the victim. Julia Crews, 39, a 13-year police veteran from Ladue Police Department in Missouri, resigned in May 2019 - a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

