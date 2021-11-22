One Person Dead, Another Hurt In Violent Crash In SW Miami-Dade

NEW YORK (AP) — Virgil Abloh, a leading designer whose groundbreaking fusions of streetwear and high couture made him one of the most celebrated tastemakers in fashion and beyond, has died of cancer. He was 41. Abloh’s death was announced Sunday by the luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy)...
Canadian officials announced Sunday that the omicron variant of the coronavirus has reached North America, with two cases appearing in Ontario. Top Ontario health officials Christine Elliott and Kieran Moore said in a joint statement that two people who had recently been in Nigeria have tested positive for the variant.
The World Health Organization on Sunday urged countries around the world not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concerns over the new omicron variant. WHO's regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, called on countries to follow science and international health regulations in order to avoid using travel restrictions.
Former Rep. Carrie Meek, one of the first Black Floridians elected to Congress, died on Sunday at the age of 95. Meek’s family spokesperson Adam Sharon told The Associated Press on Sunday that Meek died in her Miami, Fla. home after battling a long illness. Meek, a grandchild of a...
Prince Norodom Ranariddh, who was Cambodia’s first elected prime minister in the post-Khmer Rouge era, died in France on Sunday at the age of 77. Ranariddh led the royalist Funcinpec party in the 1993 elections sponsored by the United Nations, following a 1991 peace deal and Vietnam's withdrawal from the country.
Taiwan deployed its air force Sunday in an effort to drive back dozens of Chinese aircraft that entered its air defense space. China has repeatedly deployed aircraft into the area as part of "grey zone" warfare with the island country. Taiwanese officials fear that China executes these maneuvers to test Taiwan’s response and wear out its forces with repeated scrambles.
