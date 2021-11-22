ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Samaria Leah and Elisa Johnson on Sisterhood, Legacy, and Chosen Family

Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you’ve been friends with someone for over a decade, memories can start to blur together. Everything before them turns fuzzy. Anything “after” them seems impossible to imagine. But when it can be remembered, one of the most special memories of a long-term friendship is the origin story. For...

www.teenvogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

The Holidays Are A Reminder Of The Importance Of Chosen Family

Not everyone has a family they can convene with over the holidays. This is where chosen family, a close knit group of loved ones not necessarily bound by blood, step in. Chosen families aren’t new. For centuries, we’ve heard stories of people who have become pariahs, estranged from their families for a multitude of reasons. Ideological differences, queerness and unconventional lifestyles are among the root causes. In modern times, ostracism tends to be followed by homelessness, cross-country moves, or both. Relocation can, often times, be a baptism of sorts. It’s a process that gives the born again an opportunity to bask in their new life. With this renewal comes new alliances, people who become a second family to someone who maybe didn’t get to enjoy the closeness we’ve assigned to nuclear families.
HOMELESS
papercitymag.com

With Lovard, a Mother-Daughter Duo is Keeping a Family Fashion Legacy Going

Carlos Falchi was a distinct designer with a flare of the dramatic and a client list that included Mick Jagger and Tina Turner. Lee Gunn (also known as Missy) was a former Dallas debutante who worked in PR for Neiman Marcus. Together, the husband and wife team built a heralded handbag empire. Carlos Falchi sadly passed in 2015, but Lee and the couple’s daughter, Kate, are keeping the fashion legacy going with Lovard.
DALLAS, TX
inquirer.com

Ancestry.com led me to my father and brother — and the biggest surprise of my life | Chosen Family

Until two years ago, I had no doubt about the identity of my biological parents. None. Of course, my mother is clearly my mother. We look a lot alike, and she raised the five of us as a single parent. The man I believed to be my biological father denied paternity of all of us. I rejected this out of hand, seeing him as someone primarily seeking to shirk financial responsibility.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magic Johnson
Variety

‘Eat Your Catfish’ Review: A Family Is Divided by ALS in an Uncompromising, Emotionally Raw Documentary

A close-quarters study of the daily trials of living with ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease — co-directed by the patient’s son with equal parts adoration and despairing frustration — “Eat Your Catfish” is a documentary every bit as tough-minded as its title is unexpectedly playful. That, as it turns out, is not a disconnect when it comes to Kathryn Arjomand, a New York mother of two who has been living with the neurodegenerative condition for years, and handles it with a blend of frank anger, exhausted acceptance and offbeat humor. Citing as inspiration the “wild overacting” of Julia Roberts in...
MOVIES
NPR

Dawn Turner On Race, Fate & Sisterhood

How do two sisters, just 3 years apart, take extremely divergent paths in life? That's the story Dawn Turner tells in her new memoir, 'Three Girls of Bronzeville.' Turner grew up to be an author and a columnist at The 'Chicago Tribune.' Her sister Kim died of chronic alcoholism at age 24. Turner's childhood best friend Debra was convicted of murder and served over 20 years in prison.
CELEBRITIES
bizwest.com

Friends, family celebrate life, legacy of Carl Maxey

FORT COLLINS — Carl Maxey was remembered at a memorial service Saturday for two catchphrases, responding, “What can I do for you?” when called — demonstrating his service to others — and “I am blessed,” when asked, “How are you?”. BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Las Vegas Herald

Family and Friends Across The Globe Celebrate Dennis "Diesel" Franks' Life & Legacy

On a crisp fall November day, in a tranquil setting in Monroe, North Carolina, several hundred friends and family gathered together to celebrate the life of Dennis "Diesel" Franks. Dennis - husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, partner, entrepreneur, author, motivational speaker, former professional athlete, UnFranchise® Owner and Executive Vice President of Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM -died suddenly on Oct. 16 at the age of 68.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Merchandising#Legacy#Chosen Family#Ll Cool J
MetroTimes

Indie rock band Habibi on the future, sisterhood, and ‘The Sopranos’

After nearly 11 years, Lenny Lynch says she finally feels as though Habibi is home — and there's no end in sight. Habibi, a Detroit-via-Brooklyn, New York and, now, -upstate New York band known for mixing lo-fi bedroom rock, garage rock, Farsi, and Dick Dale's surf rock with girl group harmonies and hooks, formed over a decade ago after vocalist and guitarist Lynch moved to New York from Detroit where she met Lansing native and Habibi's future lead singer, Rahill Jamalifard, whom Lynch easily considers a sister after enduring years of "sweaty vans" and "hangry fights over dinner."
DETROIT, MI
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Serena Williams Confirms Oft-Told Story About Her Dad: 'That Was A Real Moment'

“King Richard,” the new biopic about Richard Williams coaching daughters Venus and Serena to tennis greatness, includes a scene in which Richard, played by Will Smith, tells a school-age Serena (Demi Singleton) that she will be the greatest player of all time. On Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” host Jimmy Kimmel...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Life and Style Weekly

Brad Pitt Is ‘Very Touched’ Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt ‘Wants More of a Relationship With Him’

Brad Pitt and his daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt “are very alike,” a source exclusively tells In Touch of the dad-daughter pair’s unique bond. “They not only look alike, but they have the same big heart,” the insider adds of the similarities between Brad, 57, and his 15-year-old daughter. “They’re very compassionate and loving. They’re both very open, they enjoy meeting new people. Shiloh seems to have somehow picked up Brad’s midwestern demeanor.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Khloe Kardashian Blasts Instagram Trolls: STFU About My Daughter!

Khloe Kardashian has been in the public eye for her entire adult life. So she's equipped herself to handle the slings and arrows that are hurled at her daily by a never-ending procession of vicious trolls. But Khloe's daughter didn't ask to be born into a life of non-stop scrutiny...
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Beloved Atlanta News Anchor Aungelique Proctor Diagnosed With Stomach Cancer After Months of Feeling Rundown, Exhausted

TV Anchor Turns The Camera On Herself Amid Stomach Cancer Battle. Beloved Atlanta television anchor Aungelique Proctor is battling stomach cancer after months of feeling fatigue and exhaustion that at one point left her unable to climb stairs. She waited, however, to see a doctor until after her three daughters had left home to return to college.
CANCER
Teen Vogue

Teen Vogue

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The young person's guide to conquering (and saving) the world. ✨

 https://www.teenvogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy