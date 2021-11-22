Samaria Leah and Elisa Johnson on Sisterhood, Legacy, and Chosen Family

Not everyone has a family they can convene with over the holidays. This is where chosen family, a close knit group of loved ones not necessarily bound by blood, step in. Chosen families aren’t new. For centuries, we’ve heard stories of people who have become pariahs, estranged from their families for a multitude of reasons. Ideological differences, queerness and unconventional lifestyles are among the root causes. In modern times, ostracism tends to be followed by homelessness, cross-country moves, or both. Relocation can, often times, be a baptism of sorts. It’s a process that gives the born again an opportunity to bask in their new life. With this renewal comes new alliances, people who become a second family to someone who maybe didn’t get to enjoy the closeness we’ve assigned to nuclear families.

