TV Series

What is ‘The Beach’? How to Watch A24’s New Miniseries Online

By Camran Shealy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a beach vacation? A24’s got you…sort of. Viewers of this miniseries will get a chance to see what living is like when one chooses to abandon the “good life” in the pursuit of connecting with nature. Thorton’s story is...

Stream It or Skip It: ‘An Unexpected Christmas’ on Hallmark Takes a Tired Premise and Makes It Wired

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: Certainly not other Hallmark movies—which is a surprise because this premise is one of the network’s go-tos. The film’s overall modern, youthful vibe reminds me way more of Netflix romcoms like Holidate or Love Hard (which, TBH, is part of this fake relationship sub-genre). This is still Hallmark’s version of those kinds of films, so it’s still very TV-G—but a cool TV-G.
New Movies + Shows to Watch this Weekend: ‘Hawkeye’ on Disney+ & More

Happy Black Friday, everyone! Have you hit the stores, yet? Shopped till you dropped? As you ice your sore arms and nurse those post-Thanksgiving bellies, your favorite streaming platforms are here to help you recover. Whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, entertaining new movies and shows are available to check out all weekend long. And as you sort through all the options new on streaming, we advise that checking out the freshest titles first is always a smart move. That being said, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream them.
‘The Wheel of Time’: What it is and how to watch it

Is “The Wheel of Time” the next “Game of Thrones?”. It depends on who you ask. Some on Twitter have made the comparison, and GQ published a recent story with the headline, “Inside Wheel of Time, Amazon’s Huge Gamble on the Next Game of Thrones.”. But reviews have been mixed...
How to watch the GamesMaster revival online and E4

Looking for news on how to watch the return of GamesMaster? You've come to the right place, as we've got all the info on the show's revival. The new series of GamesMaster is set to debut on E4's YouTube channel on Sunday, November 21 at 11AM PST / 2PM EST / 7PM GMT. The show will then debut on UK TV channel E4 on Wednesday, November 24 at 10PM GMT.
How to Watch ‘Sort Of’ Online Without Cable

HBO Max’s newest comedy series makes its debut this week. “Sort Of” tells the story of a non-binary millennial named Sabi Mehboob, played by Bilal Baig. The series documents the everyday ups and downs they face. You can stream “Sort Of” with a a subscription to HBO Max. How to...
‘MacGruber’ Peacock Series Reveals Release Date, Teaser Trailer

But don’t worry — MacGruber won’t stay locked up for long. Here’s the show’s official synopsis: “After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past — Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane). With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, VIcki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe), in order to defeat the forces of evil.”
How to Watch ‘The Humans’ Movie on Showtime

Anyone who has ever felt a pit of dread in their stomach at the thought of seeing their family for Thanksgiving will be able to relate to The Humans, the film adaptation of Stephen Karam’s Tony-winning play which opens in theaters and on Showtime today. Featuring an all-star cast—Richard Jenkins,...
The Best Thanksgiving Shows and Movies To Watch On Netflix

Thanksgiving weekend usually means a few different things. 1) Eating a lot and then regretting it. 2) Spending quality time with family. 3) Trying to find something to watch on Netflix since you and your fam have all that sweet extra-long-weekend time. We can help with that last one. There’s plenty of family friendly fare on Netflix, but we’re here to intersect the Venn Diagram of great family programming that’s also seasonally appropriate.
‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Wraps Production: “Words Are Not Enough”

Bailey also shared a photo of himself with Van Dusen and Ashley at the season’s wrap party. “Series 2 complete. Heart full,” he captioned his Instagram Story. Based on Julia Quinn’s book series of the same name, Bridgerton became a smash hit when its first season premiered on Netflix in December 2020. The Shonda Rhimes-produced series enjoyed the streamer’s biggest series launch ever at the time, a record that Squid Game only recently broke in October.
Where Was ‘Wheel of Time’ Filmed? Top 3 Filming Locations

Prime Video‘s latest entry in the mega-fantasy genre: The Wheel of Time. The series started dropping new episodes last week, based on Robert Jordan’s 1990s fantasy novels of the same name. Starring Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, and more folks, the new series is sure to enchant you this holiday season. That’s also thanks to the magical filming locations, which include mossy hills, grand green landscapes, and more.
Woman Crush Wednesday: Get to Know ‘True Story’ Actress Tawny Newsome

We’ve all got a lot to feel thankful for these days (spending time with family and friends, getting to eat to our heart’s content and then continuing to indulge to the point of pain, Black Friday sales, etc), but we’re especially grateful that we get to celebrate an incredible new Woman Crush Wednesday just in time for Thanksgiving. This week, we’re talking about an extremely versatile, gifted, and hard-working woman who has been killin’ it in the biz for nearly a decade now and shows now signs of slowing down. She can act, do comedy, and sing, and can pretty much do most other things, too, including steal your fricking hearts. So prepare for that (very welcome) theft as you give it up for her, your WCW, the terrific Tawny Newsome!
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Ride the Eagle’ on Hulu, a Clever Medium-Tiny Indie Comedy Starring an Amiable Jake Johnson

Those tasks include breaking into an unidentified person’s house and leaving a note, killing and eating his own food, calling “the one that got away,” etc. Leif doesn’t have much going besides band practice — I’m not sure if I’m happy or sad that we don’t get to see one of these surely incredible-slash-terrible musical sessions — so he starts fulfilling her dying wishes. Most notably, he calls his ex, Audrey (D’Arcy Carden), and their banter is so witty, you just want them to get it over with and reconvene for smoochy nookietime.
What Time Is ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses’ On? How to Watch the Wizarding World Quiz Show

How much do you know about the boy who lived? Twenty years after the release of the first Harry Potter film, superfans of the Wizarding World will get a chance to test their knowledge in the all new TV trivia special, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses. The mini-series separates competitors into either Hufflepuff, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Gryffindor and lets the teams battle each other in a game of trivia for a chance to win the House Cup Championship.
How to watch Dexter: New Blood episode 3 online live tonight

The stakes are higher than ever in the Dexter revival after Dexter: New Blood introduced us to a potential new antagonist in the previous episode in the form of Clancy Brown’s character Kurt Caldwell. In Dexter: New Blood episode 3, Dexter will have to think fast to stay ahead of the investigation into Matt Caldwell’s disappearance while simultaneously trying to reconnect with his son, Harrison Morgan (Jack Alcott).
Will There Be a Season 6 of ‘F Is for Family’ on Netflix?

We’re less than 24 hours away from devouring countless plates of turkey, taking copious naps, and watching the Cowboys battle the Raiders on CBS. While streamers across the country have many reasons to be grateful this holiday season (two seasons of Cobra Kai in a single year?!), fans of Netflix’s adult animated comedy F is for Family will be giving thanks for a fifth season of hilarity as the popular Bill Burr series returns for another round of laughs.
