Why the Colorado Rockies should pursue Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki

By Noah Yingling
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutside of Shohei Ohtani, outfielder Seiya Suzuki could become one of the most talented players to come to the United States in a long time and the Colorado Rockies could use that talent as much or more than any other MLB team. The Rockies are in some desperate need...

FanSided

The New York Mets take two possible fits for the Colorado Rockies outfield off the market

The New York Mets were busy on Friday, despite the holiday weekend, as they reportedly signed infielder Eduardo Escobar and outfielder Mark Canha to two-year contracts with an option for a third year and outfielder Starling Marte to a four-year deal. The Colorado Rockies, who desperately need help on offense and need help in the outfield, could have used Mark Canha or Starling Marte in their outfield.
FanSided

Colorado Rockies lose Antonio Santos to New York Mets

After appearing in 10 Major League games over the course of two seasons, the Colorado Rockies have lost pitcher Antonio Santos to the New York Mets on a Wednesday afternoon waiver claim. Here’s what we know about the New York Mets claiming Antonio Santos off waivers from the Colorado Rockies.
FanSided

Don’t be surprised if Jon Gray signs soon … and not with the Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies have dropped the ball a lot of times in handling Jon Gray and his free agency in the last few months. They didn’t trade him to a contender at the trade deadline (and, reportedly, didn’t even consider it), gave him their first offer late in the season and made it a lowball offer, and then didn’t give him a qualifying offer.
ESPN

Colorado Rockies, catcher Elias Diaz agree to 3-year extension

The Colorado Rockies and catcher Elias Diaz agreed to a three-year extension on Thursday, the team announced. Terms were not disclosed, but according to multiple reports, the deal is worth $14.5 million. The contract covers one year of arbitration and two free-agent years. Diaz, 31, set a career high this...
FanSided

Do free agents with Colorado ties rank higher with the Colorado Rockies?

Pitching at altitude is a challenge that is met head on by some hurlers and avoided like the plague by others. It’s often been one of the things that keeps free agent pitchers from signing with the Colorado Rockies. Coors Field plus altitude equals a fear factor that often sends shivers down the spines of many hurlers.
FanSided

Colorado Rockies: Finding under-the-radar free agent hitters

The Colorado Rockies lineup managed another sub-par year. Offensively, they were very lackluster, finishing dead last in wRC+. The team also recorded a .731 OPS, the second-lowest figure in club history, just a fair margin ahead of the small sampled and dreadful 2020 season. Fortunately, the Colorado Rockies were one...
FanSided

Colorado Rockies podcast: Reaction to the offseason so far

The Colorado Rockies inked another contract on Thursday, extending the contract of catcher Elias Díaz in another move that keeps part of Colorado’s core from 2021 intact through the near future. While it may not be the flashy move that is going to generate buzz from throughout the Major League...
FanSided

Exploring the return of a reliever to the Colorado Rockies bullpen

The Colorado Rockies, like most teams, desperately need some relief help. The Rockies bullpen did improve as the season went along as their bullpen ERA through July was 5.41 (which was worst in baseball) but it was 4.17 from August 1 on, which was 16th in baseball. That was partially...
9NEWS

Jhoulys Chacín returns to Colorado Rockies

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies announced they have agreed to terms with pitcher Jhoulys Chacín on a one-year contract. The right-handed Chacín, 33, went 3-2 with a 4.34 ERA in a career high 45 relief outings and one start for the Rockies last season. Chacín returned to the Rockies in...
Yardbarker

3 Free Agents Rockies Should Target This Offseason

After three straight losing seasons, the Colorado Rockies are trying to flip a switch. Whether it’s a realistic goal or not, the club wants to contend in 2022. The Rockies have made it clear that they’re going to spend some money this winter, but they need to be sure to target players who will actually move the team forward.
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Rockies’ need outfield power, but can they afford a player like Kyle Schwarber?

Bill Schmidt enters his first offseason as the Rockies’ general manager facing a daunting to-do list:. * Figure out how to replace all-star shortstop Trevor Story, who’s now a free agent. * Shore up the bullpen. * Find another starting pitcher, especially if Colorado is unable to re-sign free-agent right-hander...
FanSided

What pitchers the Colorado Rockies should sign, according to analytics

The offseason is finally in full swing and, while the CBA drama is due to dominate headlines, there are plenty of free agents available for the Colorado Rockies to sign. Considering the Rockies failed to resign the excellent Jon Gray before the season ended, the team needs to solidify their rotation more than ever. Simply signing someone like Michael Pineda might look like a good signing for anyone with basic statistical knowledge. However, if we look further into the analytics, he doesn’t quite have the skills that would characterize success at Coors Field.
FanSided

Former Colorado Rockies closer Wade Davis retires after 13 seasons

Former Colorado Rockies closer Wade Davis has decided to retire, per the Kansas City Royals on Twitter. Davis, 36, spent part of three seasons in a Rockies uniform from 2018 through 2020. Wade Davis struggled throughout most of his career with the Rockies and part of it was due to...
Purple Row

There are indeed things to be thankful for from your Colorado Rockies

With another tumultuous offseason underway for the Colorado Rockies, there is already negativity swirling around the fanbase like a winter storm preparing to blanket the roads that lead to the 2022 baseball season. Having lost Trevor Story in exchange for a compensatory draft pick, the possibility of Jon Gray having played his last in purple, and general manager Bill Schmidt not intending to trade off what few sellable assets the team has (though I honestly believe this is a good thing) can take a toll on the Rockies faithful after another losing season. However, as we gather around our tables on this Thanksgiving Day (for those who celebrate) and load our plates with turkey, gravied yams, and stuffinged ham, we think about what there is to be thankful for. Sometimes it may not seem that way, but there are plenty of things to be thankful for from your Colorado Rockies. I turned to my wonderful colleagues here at Purple Row to ask then what they were thankful for.
