Capcom has announced that its next-gen only title, Pragmata has been delayed by a year and is now releasing sometime in 2023. As an apology, Capcom released a 30-second video that just features a close zoom of one of the game’s characters, an unnamed little girl who doesn’t need a spacesuit to breathe in space. As the video goes on, the camera zooms out which shows her holding a sign that says ‘2022->2023′ and ‘Sorry :(‘ which is so wholesome that you can’t be mad at. Capcom’s development division head, Yoichi Egawa revealed during the company’s annual report that the sci-fi adventure is “making steady progress on its development.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO