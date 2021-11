Intel’s new Alder Lake CPUs are here and they unlock a whole new level of performance and feature set in the silicon space including support for DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0. As we mentioned in our full review of the Alder Lake processors, these chips require an entirely new motherboard with a Z690 chipset. Not to mention, it also demands a new CPU socket — the LGA 1700, which is exclusive to the Z690 motherboards for now with more options expected to arrive later. We already have an elaborate list of the best motherboards you can buy right now, but we wanted to create a collection that’s exclusive to the best LGA 1700 motherboards with the Z690 chipset. So without wasting any more time, let’s get started with the list –

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO