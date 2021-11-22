ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Film Commission sets the scene for local film industry

By Jonathan Adams
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlfred Cervantes has worked in film for...

WJ alum reflects on her time in the film industry

“I wanna be the boss,” 5-year-old Sabrina Lassegue said to herself. She had just watched behind-the-scenes footage of director Steven Spielberg from his movie “E.T.” and discovered her aspirations. A year later, she had a camera in her hand and began her journey in the film world. This Walter Johnson alum is now 20 years old and making her dreams a reality by directing, writing, acting and producing film projects.
MOVIES
Silent comedy about deaf actor to be featured in two local film festivals

LOS ANGELES — Charlie Chaplin shot silent films at the corner of Lillian Way and Eleanor Ave. in Hollywood. So did Buster Keaton. More recently, so did John Maucere and Alek Lev. Their film "WHAT?" is a feature-length, black-and-white silent film about a deaf actor trying to make it in Hollywood.
MOVIES
VIDEO: See Film Commission Virtual Comedy Fest Winners

The winners of the Imperial County Film Commission’s virtual comedy film festival have been announced and all the entries are now streaming. The comedy festival, the fourth virtual film fest in a series, focused on the laughs and smiles generated by the comedy genre. Eleven entries were received, accepted for adjudication.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Despite COVID-19 pandemic, Phoenix’s film scene bloomed

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted most of everyone’s source of entertainment — like going to the movies. Consumers resorted to TV shows and movies through streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and countless others. While some film services soared, some lost — and the film market in Phoenix bloomed.
PHOENIX, AZ
Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Licorice Pizza’ Lands Pandemic-Best Debut at Indie Box Office

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” has secured the best pandemic-era debut at the independent box office. With speciality offerings like “Licorice Pizza,” the key metric is per-theater-average rather than overall box office tally since its playing in very few locations. From only four theaters in the country — two in New York and two in Los Angeles — “Licorice Pizza” brought in $335,000 in total and $83,852 per location, more than any other specialty film in nearly two years. In other words, PTA has landed the best PTA among arthouse titles since the onset of COVID-19. In its first three days of release,...
MOVIES
‘Licorice Pizza’ Delivers: Paul Thomas Anderson Pic’s Opening Among Filmmaker’s Best With Record Screen Average – Specialty Box Office

Remember when New York and Los Angeles use to post big figures for the opening of a specialty film at the box office? Well, those days look to be coming back. United Artist Releasing’s MGM Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1970s teen comedy Licorice Pizza posted a huge $83,8K opening screen average from four theaters, which the studio is calling an-all-time record. How is that? Well, when it comes to the top opening theater averages, many of those are comprised of multiple screens a theater, while Licorice Pizza is literally making its moola from four screens at the LA Regency Village, NYC’s Lincoln Square, Village East and...
MOVIES
Entertainment
Movies
Local man’s film comes to big screen

In January 2018, the NNL printed an article about Maryville native Clayton Scott who had written a movie script and had been filming the movie throughout various areas of Nodaway County. His film “Below the Fold” will be shown at 7 pm on Friday, November 19 and Saturday, November 20...
MARYVILLE, MO
Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
MOVIES
‘Little House On The Prairie’ Star Returns To Acting Roots In New Film

Alison Arngrim is back! After years of being out of the spotlight, she returns to acting with a new film called Even In Dreams. Alison is best known for her role as the bully Nellie Oleson on Little House on the Prairie in the ’70s. She continued acting in the ’80s through the 2000s in smaller projects. In recent years, she has only appeared in several TV movies.
MOVIES
Box Office: “Dune” Finally Crosses $100 Million Line, But Will Smith’s “King Richard” a Royal Bust

More good news, bad news, this time for Warner Bros. “Dune,” which I think is a Best Picture nominee with many more nods as well, has finally reached Nirvana. Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi opera hit $100 million overnight and is at $100,877,000. Everyone can relax now. Total time was 36 days. And it was a nail biter. But “Dune” has persevered especially since it was shown on HBO Max for much of that time. Bravo to all involved.
MOVIES
Nicolas Cage's Newest Hit Is Finally on a Streaming Service

Nicolas Cage is an actor with over 100 acting credits to his name. He's known for an array of Oscar-winning films such as Moonstruck, Leaving Las Vegas, and Adaptation as well as action-packed fan-favorites like Face/Off, The Rock, and National Treasure. This year, Cage has appeared in three movies: Prisoners of Ghostland, Willy's Wonderland, and Pig. However, only one Cage flick from 2021 has gotten praise from critics and audiences alike. Pig is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 97% critics score after 237 reviews and an 84% audience score after 250+ reviews. If you've been curious about Pig, you're in luck, because it's now streaming on Hulu.
MOVIES
Movie Filmed in Southwest Michigan Announces Local Premiere

Movie premieres are coming up in South Haven, Plainwell, and Battle Creek for this locally made movie. 'Behind a Masquerade of Rhymes' recently wrapped up filming. The movie that filmed scenes in small Southwest Michigan towns like Marshall and Portage is about someone trying to mend a broken heart according to She Films Media,
MICHIGAN STATE
Did You Know John Krasinski Refused to Film a Scene in 'The Office'?

Sometimes actors and writers disagree on where a TV show should head. One of the best parts of The Office was the romance at the center of it. The relationship between Jim and Pam captured audiences' hearts and minds. They tuned in for a love that felt real, but also felt perfect for the characters, even though it was messy at times. As the seasons went on, the characters got married, had kids, fought, and eventually made their way to Austin to figure life out.
MOVIES
Ridley Scott Compares The “Exceedingly Disappointing” ‘Last Duel’ Box Office To His ‘Blade Runner’ Experience

Earlier this year, Ridley Scott released the big-budget, period drama, “The Last Duel.” The reviews were generally solid, with many predicting some awards contention in the future. However, when the film hit cinemas, the box office results were terrible, with “The Last Duel” likely becoming one of the biggest bombs of 2021. And if this sounds like the situation surrounding one of Scott’s previous films, “Blade Runner,” you’re not alone thinking about that comparison. In fact, the filmmaker himself would agree.
MOVIES

