ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

A Venn Diagram of Struggle and Belonging: A Review of “Mother/Land” by Ananda Lima

By Amy Strauss Friedman
newcity.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnanda Lima’s poetry collection “Mother/Land” sings and sobs along the interminable journey of immigration. The date of arrival does not signal the date of transition; rather, it’s less a passage but a process without defined intervals. It’s a dance, a dream, a gain, a loss, a disruption, a rupture, a hope,...

lit.newcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
funcheap.com

Virtual Poetry and Book Talk “Mother/Land”

Join us on Monday, November 22nd at 6pm PT when Ananda Lima celebrates her poetry collection, Mother/Land, with Ariel Francisco, Nathan McClain, and Alison C. Rollins on Zoom!. https://us02web.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN_dssrQZHwR-CekWObxfKPeg. About Mother/Land. MOTHER/LAND is focused on the intersection of motherhood and immigration and its effects on a speaker’s relationship to place,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
dailydead.com

Review: Mother Nature Gets Delicious Revenge in THE FEAST

Whether films are set or filmed in Wales, the country and its ability to naturally bring eeriness to the screen thanks to its downcast weather have helped bring to life horror staples like The Old Dark House, The Wolf Man, and An American Werewolf in London. More often than not, you can find these titles on lists of the best horror films, and director Lee Haven Jones and writer Roger Williams throw their hat in the ring with a Welsh horror film of their own. The Feast is a parable of greed that acts as a warning of what could come if we don’t end the exploitation of the land. Themes centering on the environment and the climate crisis are ever-increasing in film, and it hits differently through the lens of horror, as it can more freely convey terrifying truths and present the consequences of actions in a violent, bloody way. While it fails its main character in terms of characterization, The Feast is an effective slow burn of intrigue and an engaging tale of supernatural revenge.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#Language#Poetry#Mother Land#Portuguese
TheAtlantaVoice

BOOK REVIEW: Systematic Land Theft by Jillian Hishaw, Esq

Worldwide, we lose 150 acres per minute. That equals 3.36 million hectares (8.3 million acres) a year — an area larger than New Jersey. In the United States, 175 acres are lost per hour to development. One acre is equal to 1.32 acres, a little more than the size of a football field. 30,000 acres of land ownership are lost […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
fangirlish.com

‘New Amsterdam’ 4×09 Review: “In A Strange Land”

New Amsterdam 4×09 “In A Strange Land” is, as always, because that’s what this show is at its core, about people. But more importantly, it’s about how we treat people. Not just the people we live with, the people we see every day, the people we work with or the people we love, but how we treat strangers. How we treat people who are different than us, or who come from a different background.
TV & VIDEOS
The Daily Yonder

Review: Memoir Goes Beneath the Celebratory Surface of Diversity to Explore Racial Struggle

Campaigning to be re-elected as president in 1932, Herbert Hoover made a speech at the small town of West Liberty, Iowa, just a few miles from his birthplace in southeast Iowa. From the rear platform of his special train, he extolled life on the farm, particularly such delights of childhood as “the mud-lined swimming hole” and “sliding down hills on one’s tummy.”
WEST LIBERTY, IA
The Guardian

Chouette by Claire Oshetsky review – a feminist fairytale explores mother-love

Tiny is pregnant, but not as we know it: she is expecting an “owl-baby”, the result of a secret tryst with a female “owl-lover”. “This baby will never learn to speak, or love, or look after itself”, Tiny knows. Her husband, an intellectual property lawyer, thinks her panic is just pregnancy jitters, and that she’s carrying his child. Even when he finds a disembowelled possum on the path and his “well fed” wife sitting in the dark (“It didn’t feel dark to me. I see everything”), he doesn’t believe. Then the baby is born.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Immigration
WEKU

First they found a dead king's body. Now they've uncovered an ancient mosaic

The hits just keep coming for an elite team of British archaeologists. First they unearthed the remains of King Richard III. The body of the last English king killed in battle — in 1485 — was found underneath a parking lot by members of the University of Leicester Archaeological Services in 2012, more than 500 years later. (As it happens, you can hear their enthusiastic accounting of the discovery on a 12-part podcast series.)
SCIENCE
The Hollywood Gossip

Thomas Wells, Former X Factor Star, Dead After Horrifying Accident

The world of reality television is in mourning. Thomas Wells, who competed on The X Factor among other well-known singing competitions back in the day, died on November 13, his wife Jessica has confirmed on Facebook. He was 46 years old. "I feel like it's not real but I know...
CELEBRITIES
dailygalaxy.com

Scientists Warn of Extraterrestrial Microbial Invasion to How Dangerous is COVID Mutant B.1.1.529 (Planet Earth Report)

News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the “telescope that ate astronomy” to what “Impossible” meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies ‘don’t get’ science-fiction. “Microbial...
SCIENCE
Radar Online.com

Princess Charlene Of Monaco 'Almost Died' Prior To Entering Treatment Facility Following Husband Prince Albert's Intervention

Princess Charlene of Monaco apparently "almost died" of bizarre post-surgery complications, which preceded her recent admission to a treatment facility following an intervention led by her husband, Prince Albert. Article continues below advertisement. Sources close to the royal family feel Albert, 63, is underplaying the seriousness of his 43-year-old wife's...
WORLD
Harvard Crimson

'Tampa Baes' Season One Review: ‘Baes’ Struggles to Entertain

On Nov. 5, Amazon Studios released the first season of its long-advertised reality television series, “Tampa Baes,” which follows a lesbian friend group in their late twenties as they wrestle with relationship drama, unrequited lust, and explorations of their identities. Marketed as an open exploration of Tampa Bay’s lesbian scene, “Tampa Baes” sets up implicit expectations of both diversity and entertainment. Unfortunately, its lack of clear narrative or cast chemistry results in a boring premiere and a season not entirely worth finishing.
TV SERIES
entertainium.co

Review: Go on another fun digging tour with Mr Driller in Drill Land

Lately, we got to see a lot of previously region-exclusive games make their way to a wider audience, such as the case of the latest Fatal Frame. In the early 2000s, though, a lot of games were left out of Western players’ hands just because they would be a hassle to localize.
VIDEO GAMES
newcity.com

Quirky, Diverse Views of the Land Within: A Review of Lay of the Land at O’Connor Art Gallery

An image of “Sunset Drive” by Nina Rizzo promotes the current show at O’Connor Art Gallery, and that’s what pulled me to the gallery, on the fourth floor of Lewis Hall at Dominican University. The oil painting is a mystical vision, and it was worth the trip to River Forest to see the texture and color exactly as the artist had brushed it out. You stare into the big orange circle and for a moment this crazy world all makes sense. Rizzo’s other pieces in the show are less visionary. Perhaps the artist is more excited about graphic design than higher states of consciousness.
RIVER FOREST, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy