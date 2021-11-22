ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

New formula provides key to predicting microbial growth

By Texas A&M University
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like cars need fuel to run, microorganisms need energy to live. We know combustion engines, such as in cars or power plants, lose efficiency when they run faster—similarly, a new publication by a Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientist and his team reveals that microbes lose efficiency as their metabolic rates...

phys.org

dailygalaxy.com

Scientists Warn of Extraterrestrial Microbial Invasion to How Dangerous is COVID Mutant B.1.1.529 (Planet Earth Report)

News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the “telescope that ate astronomy” to what “Impossible” meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies ‘don’t get’ science-fiction. “Microbial...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers study factors that impact degree of pleasure derived from hugs

A small team of researchers at the University of London has attempted to measure the factors that influence the amount of pleasure a person receives from hugging another person. In their paper published in the journal Acta Psychologica, the group describes two separate experiments they conducted to learn more about the experience of hugging, at least in the U.K.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers reconstruct historical non-growing-season precipitation in southeastern Tibetan Plateau

A joint research team led by researchers from the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography (XIEG) and the Research Center for Eco-Environmental Sciences (RCEES) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has reconstructed the historical non-growing-season (from November of the previous year to February of the current year) precipitation in the southeastern Tibetan Plateau using tree rings.
WORLD
Futurity

New formulas describe boundary layer turbulence

Mathematicians have derived the formulas for boundary layer turbulence 100 years after the phenomenon was first formulated. Mathematicians have been trying to understand the turbulence that arises when a flow interacts with a boundary, but a formulation has proven elusive. A team of mathematicians, led by University of California, Santa...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Flying Magazine

Embraer Predicts Market Growth Through 2040

Overall global passenger volume will return to 2019 levels by 2024, the report said. Embraer. Embraer’s (NYSE: ERJ) 20-year market report released Monday offered optimistic growth predictions in passenger revenue amid an aviation industry increasingly influenced by environmental, digital, and regional pressures. The report, titled “20-year Market Outlook,” forecasts commercial...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

A better estimate for tick numbers with 'citizen science' data

Apps and websites like eBird and iNaturalist encourage members of the public to report their observations on everything from songbird migration patterns to the presence of new planets. The result is massive datasets that far outmatch what professionally trained scientists could collect, at least in terms of quantity. However biases in the quality of data collected by "citizen scientists" sometimes prevent it from being used to address foundational scientific questions.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Key step in how bacteria acquire drug resistance revealed

Researchers have imaged a major component in conjugation—the process bacteria use to share DNA with each other. During conjugation, bacteria can exchange genetic information in the form of special pieces of DNA. These include genes that help them resist attacks from common antimicrobial drugs, making many illnesses caused by these bacteria resistant to treatment.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Study highlights role of disordered protein interactions in gene expression

A team led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and the Czech Academy of Sciences has uncovered a new piece of the puzzle of how gene expression is orchestrated. Published in the journal Science, the findings reveal a novel mechanism that coordinates the assembly of components inside cells that control gene expression. The mechanism not only is essential for normal cell function, but also has been implicated in cancer, neurodegeneration and HIV infection, and could suggest new ways to treat these conditions.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Phys.org

Loss of ancient grazers triggered a global rise in fires

From 50,000 years to 6,000 years ago, many of the world's largest animals, including such iconic grassland grazers as the woolly mammoth, giant bison, and ancient horses, went extinct. The loss of these grazing species triggered a dramatic increase in fire activity in the world's grasslands, according to a new Yale-led study published Nov. 26 in the journal Science.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Readout of an antiferromagnetic spintronics system by strong exchange coupling

Within spin-based electronics (spintronics), a novel approach promising ultrafast and stable magnetic memory is based on antiferromagnets as active elements. These materials without macroscopic magnetization but with a staggered orientation of their microscopic magnetic moments display intrinsic dynamics in the Terahertz (THz) range and are robust against magnetic fields. However,...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists discover gut bacteria that improve memory in bees

An international research team have discovered a specific type of gut bacteria in bees that can improve memory. The study, led by scientists from Jiangnan University, China in collaboration with researchers from Queen Mary University of London and the University of Oulu, Finland, have shown that a species of gut bacteria, known as Lactobacillus apis, is linked to enhanced memory in bumblebees.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Using sensors and artificial intelligence boosts profitability of agricultural facilities

According to the Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, the livestock industry accounted for over €20.2 billion of production in the Spanish economy in 2020. Research at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has confirmed that this figure could significantly improve with the use of new technologies and artificial intelligence, and better control of all the procedures required in production.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Probing the dysregulation of ubiquitin-specific protease 8 activity in Cushing's disease

The molecular mechanism underlying enzyme activity regulation of ubiquitin-specific protease 8 (USP8) has been decoded by researchers at Tokyo Tech. USP8 has been implicated in Cushing's disease pathogenesis. They have identified an autoinhibitory region on the enzyme that interacts with its catalytic region. They also provide first evidence on the release of autoinhibition due to USP8 mutations as the underlying cause behind Cushing's disease. Their findings could be invaluable for understanding Cushing's disease pathogenesis.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Hope is rising for understanding and protecting against black rot disease

Black rot disease in cabbages, radishes and related cruciferous crops may have disastrous consequences for the yield and production of marketable plants. The bacterium Xanthomonas campestris is the major cause of black rot disease, which works by slowing several light-mediated biological processes. Behind this biological retardation lies a complicated signaling cascade that is balanced by specialized proteins such as phytochromes.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

In the quantum realm, not even time flows as you might expect

A team of physicists at the Universities of Bristol, Vienna, the Balearic Islands and the Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information (IQOQI-Vienna) has shown how quantum systems can simultaneously evolve along two opposite time arrows—both forward and backward in time. The study, published in the latest issue of Communications...
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Scientists reveal zipper head mechanism of telomere synthesis by human telomerase

A telomere is a region of repetitive nucleotide sequences associated with specialized proteins located at the ends of linear eukaryotic chromosomes to protect the chromosomes from progressive degradation and ensure its integrity. During cell division, telomeres will shorten gradually in human somatic cells, which limits the number of times they can divide. Therefore, telomeres are considered to be closely related to cell aging. Telomerase will be activated during cell division to synthesize telomere DNA for compensating the loss of telomeres.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

A study reveals the presence of murine coronavirus in Canary Islands mice population

A study published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science reveals the presence of murine coronavirus—the murine hepatitis virus or M-CoV—in mice of the Canary archipelago (Spain) that could have reached the islands by maritime transport from the European continent. This is the first ecoepidemiological study to examine the presence of coronaviruses that circulate in mice and rats of the natural and urban environment of the islands of La Palma, El Hierro, Tenerife and Lanzarote.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Bolometers operate at higher temperatures using new superconducting material

Receivers combining a superconducting hot electron bolometer (HEB) with a reference oscillator are the work horses of supra-terahertz astronomy, observing for example star formation and galaxy evolution. Until now, mainly niobium nitride HEBs—that have to be operated at low temperatures of 4 Kelvin—have been selected for space and balloon borne telescopes. A team of scientists at SRON, TU Delft, Chalmers University and RUG have now demonstrated a HEB based on magnesium diboride, a new superconducting material, which not only can simultaneously detect more spectral lines, but can also be operated around 20 Kelvin. The latter can significantly reduce the cost, weight, volume, and required electrical power of space instruments. The study is published in Applied Physics Letters.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Machine learning solves the who's who problem in NMR spectra of organic crystals

Solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy—a technique that measures the frequencies emitted by the nuclei of some atoms exposed to radio waves in a strong magnetic field—can be used to determine chemical and 3D structures as well as the dynamics of molecules and materials. A necessary initial step in the...
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Study finds a growing appreciation of the benefits provided by hoofed animals

The benefits to humans most commonly associated with wild ungulates—such as deer, hippos, wild boar, or giraffes—are hunting (and the food-source it represents for many communities) and their aesthetic value. This is one of the conclusions of a scientific literature review led by researchers from the Ecology Area of the Miguel Hernández University of Elche (MHU), in which scientists from the University of Granada (UGR) also participated. In the study, the benefits and detriments associated with wild ungulates were studied on a global scale.
WILDLIFE

