Andrew Garfield Is Asking the Big Questions

 6 days ago
It’s not that playing Spider-Man wasn’t fun, Andrew Garfield says. No, playing Spider-Man—which he did in two films, preceded in his red-and-blue spandex by Tobey Maguire and followed by Tom Holland—was great. It was all the stuff that came along with being Spidey that he couldn’t stand. Before he...

ComicBook

Andrew Garfield on Spider-Man Return Rumors: "I'm Not In" No Way Home

The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield denies he's having his Spider-Man homecoming in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield played Peter Parker opposite Emma Stone in two rebooted Spider-Man movies, facing foes the Lizard (Rhys Ifans) in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and Electro (Jamie Foxx) in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Reacting to rumors he's swinging into the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Tobey Maguire to unite three generations of Spider-Men with Tom Holland, Garfield is sticking to claims he's spun his last web as the amazing Spider-Man.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Andrew Garfield's multitudes, reflected in his life and work

Andrew Garfield was feeling achy, even after two days of icing his back. The actor has always thrown himself into his roles, losing 40 pounds to play a 17th-century missionary in "Silence," or spending months training to sing on-screen in Lin-Manuel Miranda's new film "Tick, Tick ... Boom!" But this pain was earned on his time off from shooting, playing three hours of pickup basketball in a local gym in Calgary, Canada.
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Andrew Garfield going through life on a ‘pathless path’

Andrew Garfield has “no idea what’s going on” with his life. The ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ actor confessed in 2017 that he felt like a “bit of a f****** mess” and although he admitted “endless” things have changed since then, he still feels the same, but he doesn’t think that it is a problem.
CELEBRITIES
Inverse

Wild Spider-Man 3 trailer theory fixes the Andrew Garfield movies

Is MJ going to die in Spider-Man: No Way Home? The film’s second trailer, officially released online Tuesday night, certainly wants you to think she will. The character (played by Zendaya) is last seen in the second Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer falling off a scaffolding — leading Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to dive into the air after her. It’s a tense moment in a trailer full of them and one that has gotten Marvel Comics fans speculating online about what MJ’s fate in No Way Home will ultimately be.
MOVIES
Entertainment
ComicBook

Andrew Garfield Reveals Who His Favorite Spider-Man Is

While Marvel fans continue to ignore Andrew Garfield's insistence that he's not in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actor has only had to comment on the matter because he's been promoting the movies he's actually in this year, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Netflix's tick, tick...Boom! In a new interview for the later Garfield was posed a different question about Spider-Man this time around, asked who is his favorite Spider-Man to watch on the big screen. Considering he's one of only three live-action Spider-Men to swing around in movies, he's only got so many to pick from, and like any good Marvel fan he decided, all of them.
MOVIES
GQMagazine

There's a Bad Guy Overload in the Second Trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home

We’re about a month away from Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the hype machine is in overdrive, with anticipation for the film is reaching Infinity War/Endgame levels. For the merely Marvel-curious, No Way Home is getting all kinds of buzz because it will feature the return classic cinematic Spider-Man villains from past Spidey iterations: Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Lizard (Rhys Ifans), and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) to take on GQ Cover Star Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘tick, tick…BOOM!’ Q&A with Andrew Garfield and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tony Award-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton!, In the Heights) stepped behind the camera to make his directorial debut with tick, tick…BOOM!, an adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical. Tony Award-winner Andrew Garfield (Angels in America) channels Larson in the entertaining tribute to the creative force behind Rent who passed away far too young.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Andrew Garfield Reveals Why He'd Never Want To Play The Joker

The idea of playing the iconic Batman and DC villain The Joker is something the Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield admits he never wants to do. Garfield portrayed Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. There are also rumors Garfield will reprise his role in December's Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside current Spidey Tom Holland, and another former web-slinger, Tobey Maguire. However, some fans are now starting to pitch the idea of Garfield taking on the role of a villain, which is something he is not looking forward to doing at all.
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’: Musical is Driven By a Dynamite Andrew Garfield Performance

As much as I’ve been critical of Lin Manuel Miranda in the past, “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” his directorial debut, an adaptation of the late Jonathan Larson’s play, Isn’t half-bad. Manuel-Miranda doesn’t overdirect, Steven Levenson’s screenplay is smoothly written, and, best of all, Andrew Garfield carries the whole thing with such panache.
MOVIES
NME

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ review: Andrew Garfield shines in a marvellous musical

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature-length directorial debut Tick, Tick… Boom! is a musical about a man writing a musical, based on the musical of the same name. It’s got songs, OK? Set in 1990s New York, it tells the semi-autobiographical story of Jonathan Larson, the real-life composer of Broadway smash Rent, as he tries to fulfil his dreams while grappling with the fear of turning 30. “Happy birthday/You just wanna lay down and cry” he sings in the film’s opening number ‘30/90’.
BEAUTY & FASHION
seattlepi.com

Andrew Garfield and Will Smith Brought Best Actor Race Into Focus at AFI Fest

AFI Fest, which just wrapped in Los Angeles, is the final prominent film festival to unveil a handful of awards hopefuls. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” from Netflix, premiered to strong reviews and plenty of Oscar buzz. As part of a banner year for Miranda that includes involvement in three other projects — “Encanto,” “In the Heights” and “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” — Miranda successfully stages a movie adaptation of a lesser-known, autobiographical musical from “Rent” composer Jonathan Larson. The film will most likely earn a second lead actor Oscar nomination for Andrew Garfield (after “Hacksaw Ridge”) for playing Larson, in a role that requires quite a bit of singing.
MOVIES
editorials24.com

Spider-Man Stars Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield Share a Hug

Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield hung out together, and my world is colliding! The two Spider-Man stars shared a hug at the GQ Men of the Year party on Thursday, and luckily for us, the moment was caught on camera. The interaction was essentially the Spider-Men pointing at each other meme brought to life. Now if only Tobey Maguire were there.
CELEBRITIES
nbcpalmsprings.com

Andrew Garfield Talks to Manny the Movie Guy About “tick…tick…BOOM!”

I love Andrew Garfield! Not only is he a fantastic actor, he’s also sweet and gives great interview answers. And he embodies Jonathan Larson, passion and all, in “tick..tick..BOOM!” I spent some time with the actor to talk about his interest in starring in the film, singing on screen for the first time, working with Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the passion of Jonathan Larson.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Andrew Garfield’s Dating History: Emma Stone, Rita Ora and More

Under-the-radar romance. Andrew Garfield has attempted to keep his private life out of the spotlight since skyrocketing to success. The Tony nominee’s most high-profile relationship began in 2012 after playing the Peter Parker to Emma Stone‘s Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man. The pair’s chemistry on set was so strong that it led to a real-life love story.
CELEBRITIES
The New Yorker

“Tick, Tick . . . Boom!,” Reviewed: The Hole at the Center of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Movie-Musical Adaptation

The late Jonathan Larson was more than a great lyricist and composer; he was also a force of nature in musical performance. In Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film of Larson’s quasi-autobiographical solo show “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!,” Andrew Garfield plays the singer-songwriter; he gamely sings and energetically gambols and uninhibitedly emotes and, in general, holds the screen with fervent charm, as movie stars do. But, unfortunately, Garfield isn’t a musical force of nature or anything close. His mere sufficiency in that department is the wavering note to which the entire movie is tuned and which, for all its many virtues, makes the film slip away from its emotional center.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
epicstream.com

Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield Spotted Together in New Photos

Peter Parker actors Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield have been hanging out at a high-profile party!. Andrew Garfield has insisted time and again that he isn't in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, that doesn't mean he'd turn down the opportunity to hang out with the current Peter Parker. New photos that were taken from a star-studded party show the Amazing Spider-Man actor hugging it out with Tom Holland.
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

Andrew Garfield Gets Choked Up Discussing the Death of His Mother

For Andrew Garfield, his new project Tick, Tick... Boom! has a special place in his heart. He took on the role of the late Jonathan Larson in the movie musical shortly after the death of his mother, Lynn Garfield, who died after a lengthy battle with cancer in 2019. Garfield...
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Andrew Garfield Calls His Grief for Late Mother “Unexpressed Love”

In a handful of recent interviews, Andrew Garfield has been reflecting on his return to acting and how it’s helped him cope with the recent loss of his mother. During an appearance on The Late Show on Monday, host Stephen Colbert asked the actor about his new film tick, tick... BOOM! in which he plays Jonathan Larson, the Rent lyricist and composer who died the same day as the musical’s debut, and “how doing this show, or any show, and art itself helps you deal with grief.” After taking a moment to compose himself, Garfield replied, “I love talking about it, by the way, so if I cry, it’s…only a beautiful thing.” He continued, “This is all the unexpressed love. The grief that will remain with us until we pass because we never get enough time with each other, right? No matter if someone lives until 60, 15, or 99. So I hope this grief stays with me because it’s all the unexpressed love that I didn’t get to tell her. And I told her every day! We all told her every day, she was the best of us.” Lynn Garfield died of pancreatic cancer in 2019.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

