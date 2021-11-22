ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Apple tells workers they have right to discuss wages, working conditions

By Julia Love
theedgemarkets.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (Nov 21): Apple delivered a message to employees on Friday that was striking given its reputation for secrecy: a reminder that workers may discuss wages, hours and working conditions. The notice came as some employees have been pushing Apple to do more to ensure there are no...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Freethink

Apple finally agrees you have a right to repair its tech

After years of fighting right to repair efforts, Apple has announced a new “Self Service Repair” program that will give customers access to parts and tools for DIY repairs. The challenge: Up until now, Apple has worked hard to keep its parts and repair manuals out of the hands of...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
San Francisco, CA
Business
BBC

Apple digital ID scheme comes with conditions and costs

Apple's much promoted digital driver's licence feature comes at a cost to the taxpayer, according to reports. Announced in September, it will allow residents in eight US states to store state IDs and driver's licences inside the Apple Wallet app on their iPhone. Apple has "sole control" of several aspects...
CELL PHONES
Grist

Apple caves on right to repair

It’s Friday, November 19, and consumers will soon be able to repair their own iPhones. Right-to-repair advocates scored a major victory on Wednesday as Apple announced a new program to let users fix their own broken devices. The program, called Self Service Repair, will make it easier for Apple customers...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Conditions#Labor Relations#Apple Software#Silicon Valley#Reuters
CNN

'No vaccine required' is the latest tactic to attract workers

San Francisco (CNN Business) — In the search for workers in this tight labor market, companies have courted new hires with the promise of higher wages, sign-on bonuses, ample vacation time, and childcare. The latest: "No vaccine required." That three-word phrase is popping up across online job listings (sometimes emphatically...
HEALTH
Business Insider

The wild life of billionaire Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, who eats one meal a day, evangelizes about bitcoin, and had to defend his company in front of Congress

He is famous for his unusual life of luxury, including a daily fasting routine and regular ice baths. Dorsey announced he had stepped down as the CEO of Twitter on November 29, 2021. Visit Business Insider's home page for more stories. From fighting armies of bots to quashing rumors about...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
AFP

US authorities order new vote in Amazon union bid

US labor authorities on Monday ordered a new vote on whether Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama can form a union, saying the online retail giant had violated rules during the ballot. Organizers vying to form the first union at the e-commerce colossus in the United States had appealed after employees voted overwhelmingly in April against the effort. No new date was set and Amazon declined to say in an email to AFP whether it plans to appeal the order from a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) official overseeing the matter. "Today's decision confirms what we were saying all along -- that Amazon's intimidation and interference prevented workers from having a fair say in whether they wanted a union in their workplace," said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.
LABOR ISSUES
theedgemarkets.com

Putting the cart before the horse

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 29): Agriculture is a high-risk and gruelling industry with few rewards but essential. However, in recent years, advanced technologies have been improving production and productivity as well as reducing operational costs. With 5G set to roll out, a wide range of enhanced technologies will open up opportunities...
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

Is the news media bargaining code fit for purpose?

The News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code was enacted early this year in response to a call by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) for strong action by the government to reduce the power imbalance between Australian news media businesses and digital platforms. It was a fraught negotiation process, described as a three-way tug-of-war between the government, the digital platforms and the news media. The code has been strongly criticised by organisations – including The Conversation and SBS – that have missed out on deals even though they fall within its definition of news. Another concern is for...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

81% of Malaysian workers want to return to office — Savills

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 28): 81% of Malaysian office workers said they would prefer to return to the office, according to a recent survey published by Savills, one of the world’s leading property advisors. The survey entitled “What Workers Want — Malaysia” found that while the hybrid working model appears to...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy