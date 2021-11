Riot Games and Netflix have confirmed that Arcane will be getting a second season. After the explosive end to season one, there’s still a lot of potential fallout that could happen in the cities of Piltover and Zaun. But one of the biggest benefits of the League of Legends setting is how expansive it is. Piltover and Zaun are just a slice of a larger world, and there might already be hints as to where the show could head next.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO