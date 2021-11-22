Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Marathon Digital, Joby Aviation And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Cramer said Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) is a "pure spec on 3D," but also added that he likes it more than Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DDD).

Cramer said he prefers to own cypto instead of investing in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA). He also commented that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been good to him.

When asked about Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY), Cramer said he prefers Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) over it, as Blade is an inexpensive stock.

The "Mad Money" host said AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) is an aviation thing. With Boeing (NYSE: BA) moving sharply lower [on Friday], he sees an opportunity in the stock.

Cramer commented that all entertainment companies are down right now, when asked about CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI). He likes The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) stock in the entertainment industry.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) is a spec stock, Cramer said.