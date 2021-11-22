ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Marathon Digital, Joby Aviation And More

By Craig Jones
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Cramer said Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) is a "pure spec on 3D," but also added that he likes it more than Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DDD).

Cramer said he prefers to own cypto instead of investing in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA). He also commented that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been good to him.

When asked about Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY), Cramer said he prefers Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) over it, as Blade is an inexpensive stock.

The "Mad Money" host said AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) is an aviation thing. With Boeing (NYSE: BA) moving sharply lower [on Friday], he sees an opportunity in the stock.

Cramer commented that all entertainment companies are down right now, when asked about CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI). He likes The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) stock in the entertainment industry.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) is a spec stock, Cramer said.

