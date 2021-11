Here we are, once again, staring down the barrel of COVID winter. Nearly everyone I know is struggling with some form of ennui. And yet, things are so much better now than they were last year, aren’t they? Back then, my kids went to Zoom school in the dining room, while my husband and I took shifts working our full-time jobs upstairs. This time last year, before the vaccines, Anthony Fauci and every other public health expert begged us to stay home for the holidays; I seriously considered getting Shake Shack for Thanksgiving, because I couldn’t bear the idea of turkey without the adventure of making gravy with my mother.

