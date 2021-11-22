ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival of Trees ready to ‘deck the halls’ in Fairlawn Plaza Monday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – SLI is launching the Festival of Trees fundraiser in Fairlawn Plaza Monday. The non-profit supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Capital City.

This year’s event features 50 trees, wreaths, and other decorations donated by individuals and groups in Topeka. Last year, SLI raised $110,000 through this fundraiser last year.

The event is normally held in Ag Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center each year. However, Director of Marketing & Special Events Shannon Warta said they decided to change locations and expand the event this year.

“Last year, we had the challenge of doing it virtually and we learned that it is important for people to be able to see the trees and wreaths,” Warta said. “We wanted to provide that aspect of the event this year.”

Instead of the typical three days, Festival of Trees will be open for two weeks in Fairlawn Plaza. The event is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Monday through December 4, except for Thanksgiving.

Click here to check out the auction items. Bidding will be open for the entire two weeks of the event.

