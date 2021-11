The most recent gravitational wave observing run has netted the biggest haul yet. In less than five months, from November 2019 to March 2020, the LIGO-Virgo interferometers recorded a massive 35 gravitational wave events. On average, that's almost 1.7 gravitational wave events every week for the duration of the run. This represents a significant increase from the 1.5-event weekly average detected on the previous run, and a result that has plumped up the number of total events to 90 since that first history-making gravitational wave detection in September 2015. "These discoveries represent a tenfold increase in the number of gravitational waves detected by...

