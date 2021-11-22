ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Heat flow controls the movement of skyrmions in an insulating magnet

By RIKEN
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiny amounts of heat can be used to control the movement of magnetic whirlpools called skyrmions, RIKEN physicists have shown. This ability could help to develop energy-efficient forms of computing that harness waste heat. Skyrmions are minuscule vortices that form when the magnetic flux of a group of atoms...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Humans Have Broken One of The Natural Power Laws Governing Earth's Oceans

Just as with planetary or molecular systems, mathematical laws can be found that accurately describe and allow for predictions in chaotically dynamic ecosystems too – at least, if we zoom out enough. But as humans are now having such a destructive impact on the life we share our planet with, we're throwing even these once natural universalities into disarray. "Humans have impacted the ocean in a more dramatic fashion than merely capturing fish," explained marine ecologist Ryan Heneghan from the Queensland University of Technology. "It seems that we have broken the size spectrum – one of the largest power law distributions known in...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Molecule Derived From Poisonous Plant Blocks All SARS-CoV-2 Variants in Cell Cultures

The plant-based antiviral agent thapsigargin (TG), derived from a group of poisonous plants known as 'deadly carrots', appears to be effective against all variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the lab – and that includes the quick-spreading Delta variant. A previous study published in February demonstrated that TG can be effective against a host of viruses. Now, this latest work by the same research team confirms that the antiviral also isn't being outflanked as SARS-CoV-2 evolves. With the emergence of new variants an ongoing possibility, it's intriguing to observe the continuous efficacy of TG. In tests on cell cultures in the lab, doses of TG delivered...
SCIENCE
gizadeathstar.com

ARE WE IN A MAGNETIC TUNNEL?

This story was spotted and shared by V.T. and L.G.L.R., and like many such stories, there was something in it that caught my eye, and that I imagine will catch yours as well. According to some recent astronomical discoveries, the solar system may be inside a magnetic tunnel:. Before we...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Scientists successfully manipulate a single skyrmion at room temperature

Scientists from the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science and collaborators have shown that they can manipulate single skyrmions—tiny magnetic vortices that could be used as computing bits in future ultra-dense information storage devices—using pulses of electric current, at room temperature. Skyrmions—tiny particles that can be moved under small electric...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating Element#Magnetic Field#Nature Communications#Riken#Fig
Phys.org

DNA damage in tissue-infiltrating macrophages triggers an exosome-based metabolic reprogram

Research carried out at the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (IMBB) of FORTH, provides evidence that persistent DNA damage triggers an exosome-based, metabolic reprogramming that leads to chronic inflammation and tissue pathology in DNA repair-deficient progeroid syndromes and likely also during aging. Inborn defects in DNA repair mechanisms are...
CANCER
Nature.com

Weyl fermions promote collective magnetism

The polar magnetic semimetal NdAlSi hosts Weyl fermions that promote helical magnetism, and defines a roadmap for future work on correlated topological matter. Relativistic fermions, that is, charge-carrying excitations in solids that may be accelerated at exceedingly low energy cost, are central to the current push for advanced materials with optical, electronic and spintronic functionalities. These fermions are characterized by strong spin"“momentum locking, where the fermion's direction of motion is tied to the orientation of its quantum-mechanical spin. Phenomena resulting from such entanglement of momentum and spin have been studied extensively in topological insulators and topological Weyl semimetals over the past decade or so1.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Orbital torque in magnetic bilayers

The orbital Hall effect describes the generation of the orbital current flowing in a perpendicular direction to an external electric field, analogous to the spin Hall effect. As the orbital current carries the angular momentum as the spin current does, injection of the orbital current into a ferromagnet can result in torque on the magnetization, which provides a way to detect the orbital Hall effect. With this motivation, we examine the current-induced spin-orbit torques in various ferromagnet/heavy metal bilayers by theory and experiment. Analysis of the magnetic torque reveals the presence of the contribution from the orbital Hall effect in the heavy metal, which competes with the contribution from the spin Hall effect. In particular, we find that the net torque in Ni/Ta bilayers is opposite in sign to the spin Hall theory prediction but instead consistent with the orbital Hall theory, which unambiguously confirms the orbital torque generated by the orbital Hall effect. Our finding opens a possibility of utilizing the orbital current for spintronic device applications, and it will invigorate researches on spin-orbit-coupled phenomena based on orbital engineering.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dynamic transition of current-driven single-skyrmion motion in a room-temperature chiral-lattice magnet

Driving and controlling single-skyrmion motion promises skyrmion-based spintronic applications. Recently progress has been made in moving skyrmionic bubbles in thin-film heterostructures and low-temperature chiral skyrmions in the FeGe helimagnet by electric current. Here, we report the motion tracking and control of a single skyrmion at room temperature in the chiral-lattice magnet Co9Zn9Mn2 using nanosecond current pulses. We have directly observed that the skyrmion Hall motion reverses its direction upon the reversal of skyrmion topological number using Lorentz transmission electron microscopy. Systematic measurements of the single-skyrmion trace as a function of electric current reveal a dynamic transition from the static pinned state to the linear flow motion via a creep event, in agreement with the theoretical prediction. We have clarified the role of skyrmion pinning and evaluated the intrinsic skyrmion Hall angle and the skyrmion velocity in the course of the dynamic transition. Our results pave a way to skyrmion applications in spintronic devices.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
International Atomic Energy Agency

Exploring Alternatives to Magnetic Confinement

Laser fusion is a method of igniting nuclear fusion reactions and is a potential alternative to magnetic confinement. It does this through inertial confinement, using high-power lasers to heat and compress tiny spherical capsules containing fuel pellets made up of hydrogen isotopes such as deuterium and tritium. The intense heating...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New ultrahard diamond glass synthesized

Carnegie's Yingwei Fei and Lin Wang were part of an international research team that synthesized a new ultrahard form of carbon glass with a wealth of potential practical applications for devices and electronics. It is the hardest known glass with the highest thermal conductivity among all glass materials. Their findings are published in Nature.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Readout of an antiferromagnetic spintronics system by strong exchange coupling

Within spin-based electronics (spintronics), a novel approach promising ultrafast and stable magnetic memory is based on antiferromagnets as active elements. These materials without macroscopic magnetization but with a staggered orientation of their microscopic magnetic moments display intrinsic dynamics in the Terahertz (THz) range and are robust against magnetic fields. However,...
SCIENCE
TrendHunter.com

Floating Magnetic Illuminators

The Mnuca floating lamp is a unique illuminator that is fuses function and style. The lamp features a magnet sensor, hidden beneath the surface of the wood in the base. This senses whether the bulb is close to the base or not and allows an electronic circuit to work out whether the bulb is resting or floating. The electronics then turn the LEDs off or on accordingly.
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

Machine learning solves the who's who problem in NMR spectra of organic crystals

Solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy—a technique that measures the frequencies emitted by the nuclei of some atoms exposed to radio waves in a strong magnetic field—can be used to determine chemical and 3D structures as well as the dynamics of molecules and materials. A necessary initial step in the...
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Orbital harmony limits late arrival of water on TRAPPIST-1 planets

Seven Earth-sized planets orbit the star TRAPPIST-1 in near-perfect harmony, and U.S. and European researchers have used that harmony to determine how much physical abuse the planets could have withstood in their infancy. "After rocky planets form, things bash into them," said astrophysicist Sean Raymond of the University of Bordeaux...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Scientists reveal zipper head mechanism of telomere synthesis by human telomerase

A telomere is a region of repetitive nucleotide sequences associated with specialized proteins located at the ends of linear eukaryotic chromosomes to protect the chromosomes from progressive degradation and ensure its integrity. During cell division, telomeres will shorten gradually in human somatic cells, which limits the number of times they can divide. Therefore, telomeres are considered to be closely related to cell aging. Telomerase will be activated during cell division to synthesize telomere DNA for compensating the loss of telomeres.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Bolometers operate at higher temperatures using new superconducting material

Receivers combining a superconducting hot electron bolometer (HEB) with a reference oscillator are the work horses of supra-terahertz astronomy, observing for example star formation and galaxy evolution. Until now, mainly niobium nitride HEBs—that have to be operated at low temperatures of 4 Kelvin—have been selected for space and balloon borne telescopes. A team of scientists at SRON, TU Delft, Chalmers University and RUG have now demonstrated a HEB based on magnesium diboride, a new superconducting material, which not only can simultaneously detect more spectral lines, but can also be operated around 20 Kelvin. The latter can significantly reduce the cost, weight, volume, and required electrical power of space instruments. The study is published in Applied Physics Letters.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists realize concerted four-electron reduction of nitrosobenzene

Nitrosobenzene (PhNO) is implicated in a range of chemical transformations. A plethora of transition metal complexes can activate PhNO in various coordination modes, and electron-rich low-valent metal centers can induce reduction of PhNO. However, the functionalization of PhNO through the synergistic interaction of metal and ligand is still unclear. Recently,...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Creating coherent device motion based on coordinated microscopic movements

Thanks to work by scientists from the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science and collaborators, scientists are closer to creating devices that can use microscopic movements in a coordinated way to create coherent motion on a macroscopic scale. This replicates the way living organisms move in a different way from manmade mechanical devices.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Trees found to reduce land surface area temperatures in cities up to 12°C

A team of researchers with the Institute for Atmospheric and Climate Science, ETH Zurich, has found evidence that indicates that stands of trees can reduce land surface area temperatures in cities up to 12°C. In their paper published in the journal Nature Communications, the group describes how they analyzed satellite imagery for hundreds of cities across Europe and what they learned.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Magnonic key based on skyrmion clusters

In this work, we report the excitation of spin-waves modes in skyrmion clusters hosted in Co/Pt nanodots by applying an in-plane magnetic field pulse. The direction at which the magnetic field is applied enables the excitation of five main spin-waves modes that are understood in terms of onlyÂ azimuthal-like modes, which are shown to be strongly dependent on the number of skyrmions stabilized in the system. This feature converts the present system in a mechanism to activate and suppress a set of given modes, which in turn we propose to be utilized as a magnonic key based skyrmion cluster. Our results could be useful in manufacturing potential magnonic logic devices based in skyrmionic textures.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy