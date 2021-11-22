South Carolina bowl eligible with Auburn win
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — ZaQuandre White was South Carolina’s leading rusher with 99 yards and top receiver with 69 yards as the Gamecocks beat Auburn 21-17.
South Carolina is now bowl eligible the traditional way for the first time in three years.
The Gamecocks won at least six games in a season for the first time since 2018.
The Tigers have lost three games in a row and for the second straight game dominated early and jumped out to a big lead just to see it evaporate.
Auburn’s Tank Bigsby ran for a season best 164 yards on 22 carries.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.
Comments / 0