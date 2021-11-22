ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina bowl eligible with Auburn win

By The Associated Press, JEFFREY COLLINS
 6 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — ZaQuandre White was South Carolina’s leading rusher with 99 yards and top receiver with 69 yards as the Gamecocks beat Auburn 21-17.

South Carolina is now bowl eligible the traditional way for the first time in three years.

The Gamecocks won at least six games in a season for the first time since 2018.

The Tigers have lost three games in a row and for the second straight game dominated early and jumped out to a big lead just to see it evaporate.

Auburn’s Tank Bigsby ran for a season best 164 yards on 22 carries.

