Certain markers of injury to the brain's white matter, called white matter hyperintensities, can be seen on brain scans. A new study finds that brain scans taken during the lifetimes of athletes in contact sports, compared to changes in their brains at autopsy, showed that white matter hyperintensities were associated with neuropathological changes. The research is published in the November 24, 2021, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study also found that white matter hyperintensities were more common in athletes who played contact sports longer or had more head impacts during their careers.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO