Plan your next vacation with these Black Friday Away luggage deals

Now is a great time to outfit your smart home and upgrade your cleaning arsenal. Or, you could do one better and grab a smart home cleaning device for your friends or family for the holidays! With the shortages and supply chain problems, that may not seem true, but there is stock available, and the prices are lower than ever thanks to Black Friday and holiday deals, at least until inventory depletes. If you’re wondering where to start looking, Roborock’s excellent lineup is definitely worth considering. They offer a host of smart vacuums, traditional vacuums, and everything in between.

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO