Fargo Cass Public Health is expanding the availability of booster doses for COVID-19 vaccine. Starting Tuesday, Nov. 23, those who are eligible can receive first and second doses as well as booster doses during COVID-19 walk-in clinics. Hours of operation will be 12 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays. Beginning Dec. 3, additional walk-in clinics will be added on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FARGO, ND ・ 12 DAYS AGO